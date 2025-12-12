Holiday travel alert: RTMC urges motorists to monitor weather and obey the law

Several parts of the country have been lashed by adverse weather conditions as the festive season officially kicks in.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned motorists that there will be zero tolerance for lawbreakers during the holiday period.

It also urged motorists to check the weather forecast before travelling across the country.

Precautions

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane urged motorists to take precautions.

“The school calendar year ends today, 12 December 2025, and high vehicle movement between provinces and SADC countries is expected to start across the country. Many will also be attending wedding celebrations, rite-of-passage events (imigidi), and end-of-year staff functions.

“Festive shopping will further boost traffic, and some will take vacation leave on Monday ahead of the public holiday on Tuesday, creating a de facto long weekend,” Zwane said.

Traffic volumes

Zwane warned that traffic volumes are expected to increase gradually this weekend, peaking on the weekend of 19 – 21 December and again on Tuesday 23 December and Wednesday 24 December.

“Higher volumes are also expected from Friday, 26 December, leading to year-end celebrations on Wednesday, 31 December. The majority of holidaymakers are likely to commence their return journeys in January, with a peak in traffic volumes expected between January 2 and 4 January 2026.

Zero tolerance

Zwane also urged motorists to plan their journeys to avoid peak periods and congestion, which can lead to driver frustration and impatience.

“Traffic‑law enforcement will be intensified this weekend during all the peak travel periods to deal with bad driver behaviour, overloading and vehicle roadworthiness.

“Drunk driving operations will also be undertaken on all major routes and in residential areas to reduce crashes and fatalities. Motorists are warned that heavy fines will be imposed on those driving without registration plates will be prevented from continuing with their journeys until the number plates are properly affixed,” Zwane said.

Bad weather

Several parts of the country have been lashed by adverse weather conditions as the festive season officially kicks in.

With the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing several warnings for severe thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying areas and roads across the country this weekend, motorists will have to navigate treacherous conditions as they head to their holiday destinations.

Zwane urged them to plan their trips to avoid severe weather.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation appeals to motorists to check the weather forecast before embarking on their journeys. The South African Weather Services has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across many parts of the country. Motorists should avoid driving when the rain affects visibility and reduce speed.”

Zwane called on all road users to do their part to reduce avoidable crashes and fatalities over the festive period.

