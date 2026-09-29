Motorists targeted: Fake Aarto fine portals fuel surge in sophisticated scams

Motorists are strongly advised to make payments only through verified and approved payment platforms.

South African motorists are being warned to stay alert as sophisticated scams posing as official Aarto fine payment platforms surge, with fraudsters cloning websites, sending fake SMS and WhatsApp messages, and tricking victims into handing over money and personal data.

The Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA), working with the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), says criminals are exploiting motorists’ fear of licence blocks and penalties to push them to pay on fraudulent portals.

Warning

“Motorists are strongly advised to make payments only through verified and approved payment platforms. Always use the 16‑digit Infringement Notice number as a reference – no RTIA bank account details are required,” the RTIA stressed.

How the scam works

Victims receive messages claiming to be Aarto fines, often threatening licence or vehicle disc blocks.

Links urge recipients to pay R250 for a supposed “discount” on fines.

Fraudulent sites mimic the official Aarto portal, complete with cloned payment pages.

Messages are often sent after hours or around payday to create panic.

Red flags motorists must watch for

Urgency and threats: “Final Notice” or “Enforcement Demand” subject lines.

Fake discounts: Promises of 50% off if paid within 24 hours.

Cloned websites: Domains ending in .com or.co. za online pretending to be Aarto.

Typos and wrong names: e.g. “NATS Online Vehicle License Disc Renewal” instead of eNATIS.

The only official source

The RTIA emphasises that the only legitimate Aarto website is https://online.aarto.gov.za. Never make payments on any other site.

What should motorists do?

Do not click suspicious links, share ID or banking details, or pay on fake sites.

Do delete the message, verify fines only via official channels, and report scam numbers to your network provider and RTIA.

For verification, contact the RTIA National Call Centre at 0861 227 861.

“There is only one legitimate website for Aarto services. Motorists can verify the status of their fines or infringement notices by visiting the official RTIA platform,” the RTIA said.