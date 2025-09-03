News

Motorists warned to avoid major West Rand route due to protests

By Jarryd Westerdale

3 September 2025

03:24 pm

JMPD have asked motorists to avoid Ontdekkers Road through Claremont and Newlands due to an ongoing protest.

Police close Ontdekkers Road due to protests West Rand

Ontdekkers Road closed near Newlands and Claremont due to protests. Picture: X @JoburgMPD.

Motorists are warned of an ongoing protest disrupting traffic in and out of the West Rand.

Residents have set fire to debris in protest of their daily struggle with their intermittent water supply.

Residents have been in the streets for several hours, with police having closed the road in both directions.

Ontdekkers Road closed

Ontdekkers Road is closed in Claremont and Delarey, disrupting traffic through Newlands and Whiteridge and into Florida.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) are on scene, and as of 2.20pm, the road was blocked with rocks and burning tyres between 10th and 14th Street.

“JMPD officers are currently monitoring the protest. The situation is calm despite the closure, and motorists are advised to exercise caution, avoid and use alternative route,” stated JMPD.

Traffic heading from Florida towards Newlands and Sophiatown is being directed down Mollie Road, with traffic heading in the other direction being diverted towards Gordon Road.

Business affected

Business owner Kobus Erasmus has a store on the corner of the intersection where he filmed the protest taking place.

Erasmus has been unable to open his store today, noting how there had been no vehicle traffic through the main road all day.

The businessman spoke to a community member participating in the protests, who relayed the struggles of the residents.

“This community has not had water for almost seven years. It is an absolute disgrace,” said the woman, who identified herself as Bianca.

Watch: Businessman speaks to protestors

Erasmus echoed the protestors’ frustration, calling on the city to address their concerns with urgency.

“What do I do as a small business owner? I can’t afford to lose R3 000 to R4 000 for one day, I really can’t. Maybe, we can get the mayor here, if he had any dignity,” stated Erasmus.

