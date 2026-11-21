Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the event on Sunday, triggering widespread traffic disruptions.

Johannesburg motorists are being urged to plan ahead or face significant delays this weekend as major roads across the city close for the annual Ride Joburg cycling race.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the event on Sunday, 22 November 2026, triggering widespread traffic disruptions from the early hours of the morning.

What you need to know

The race will start and finish at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, taking cyclists through Fourways, Bryanston, Randburg, the Johannesburg CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to Kyalami.

Extensive road closures and traffic management measures will be implemented throughout the route.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla warned that some roads will close well before the race begins.

“The main road closures will be in effect between 03:00 and 16:00, although motorists using Main Road (M71) should take note that closures will begin earlier, from midnight.”

Key closures

Motorists should expect temporary closures and traffic disruptions on major routes, including:

Main Road (M71)

Witkoppen Road

Douglas Drive

Bram Fischer Drive

Jan Smuts Avenue

Nelson Mandela Bridge

Carr Street

Miriam Makeba Street

Nasrec Road

Soweto Highway

Main Reef Road (R41)

Woodmead Drive

Sections of the M1 and M2 highways

R55 Pitts Avenue

Alternative routes

Authorities have identified several alternative routes to minimise disruptions, while key highways will remain open throughout the event. These include:

N1 Western Bypass

N3 Eastern Bypass

N12 Southern Bypass

Beyers Naudé Drive

Malibongwe Drive

Rivonia Road

Louis Botha Avenue

Golden Highway

Motorists travelling through Fourways should also note that a contraflow system will operate on part of Winnie Mandela Drive between Witkoppen Road and Cedar Road from 04:30AM to 10:25PM.

Plan ahead to avoid delays

JMPD officers and route marshals will be deployed at key intersections to manage traffic and assist road users throughout the day. Authorities are urging residents to familiarise themselves with the race route, avoid affected roads where possible and obey instructions from traffic officials.

“Motorists are urged to familiarise themselves with the race route, avoid affected roads where possible and follow traffic signs, barricades and instructions from officers.”

With cyclists taking over large sections of Johannesburg on Sunday, road users are being encouraged to leave early, use alternative routes and prepare for congestion across several of the city’s busiest transport corridors.