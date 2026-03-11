Motsoaledi suspends Buthelezi and two senior officials over fraud and theft charges

The suspension order was issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi suspended the Department of Health’s Director-General, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, along with two other senior officials on Wednesday.

The three senior officials have been placed on precautionary suspension following their arrest on charges of fraud and theft linked to allegedly irregular service provider appointments.

This follows the trio’s appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria last week.

Buthelezi was arrested alongside Deputy Director-General of Tertiary Health and Hospital Services, Dr Malixole Percival Mahlati, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Phineas Phaswa Mamogale.

They all face charges of fraud and theft relating to the allegedly irregular appointment of two service providers within the department.

Furthermore, Buthelezi faces an additional charge of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Suspensions put in place as legal proceedings unfold

The department confirmed that the minister moved “after receiving delegations from the president” before placing Buthelezi on precautionary suspension.

Mahlati and Mamogale were similarly sidelined.

According to the department, “the minister has also placed the deputy directorgeneral for Hospitals Services, Tertiary Health Services and Human Resource Development, Dr Percy Mahlati, on precautionary suspension until his cases are finalised, or until the expiry of his contract, whichever comes first.”

The CFO faces the same conditions, with the department stating that “the Chief Financial Officer, Phaswa Mamogale, has also been placed on precautionary suspension until his cases are finalised.”

Buthelezi’s suspension runs on identical terms, lasting until his “cases are finalised or until his contract comes to an end, whichever comes first.”

Minister moves to maintain stability at the department

With three senior figures removed from their posts simultaneously, the department moved quickly to ensure continuity of operations.

Deputy Director-General for National Health Insurance, Professor Nicolas Crisp, has been appointed as acting director-general to take Buthelezi’s place.

Crisp will take over Buthelezi’s role for three months.

Motsoaledi sought to reassure the public that the suspension of the officials would not derail service delivery.

“Minister Motsoaledi would like to allow the law to take its course,” adding that “all officials affected by the decision have been formally notified of their suspensions,” the department stated.

It said the minister was unequivocal that the department would not miss a step, with the department concluding that

“Motsoaledi would like to assure the stakeholders and public that the department will continue to function optimally according to its mandate.”

