Moya hails Tshwane’s first fully funded budget in years

The City of Tshwane has tabled a fully funded budget for the first time in years, according to mayor Nasiphi Moya.

“According to Statistics South Africa’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, Tshwane created 71 000 of the 83 000 new jobs in Gauteng over the past year,” said Moya.

“That is 85% of all new provincial jobs. It is more than the combined job gains of Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Cape Town.”

Service delivery and infrastructure

Moya said service delivery was improving, with roads being repaired, substations and reservoirs being secured, following a wave of vandalism and sabotage at the end of last year.

“The renewal of the municipal fleet is underway. We are increasing our internal capacity and reducing reliance on contractors, even if not yet at the pace we want,” she said.

Some of the coalition’s successes include reducing the city’s historic debt to Eskom from R6.7 billion to R5.6 billion.

Moya’s administration also generated R86 billion pledges of investment as part of the Tshwane Investment Summit and boasts a surplus of R1.9 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Successes

Other successes under Moya’s leadership include over 220km of roads surfaced, 78% of potholes reported to the city fully repaired, 3 368 title deeds handed over, 200 Tshwane Metro Police Department officers recruited for the first time in 10 years and more than 1 850 illegal dumping hotspots cleared.

Moya said Tshwane’s debtors’ book had also decreased from over R35 billion to R27.99 billion through Tshwane Ya Tima.

Deputy mayor Eugene Modise said the coalition made remarkable and significant progress after inheriting the city under severe financial strain and confronted by a cashflow crisis, historical debt, deadlocks and a worrying decline in collection.

Modise said the city’s overall financial position had improved, and it was paying its employees on time.

“Upon coming into office, we have managed to pay our employees their bonuses. Our current preoccupation is to ensure that we get a 3.5% increase for our employees.

“The second preoccupation is to translate the pledges made among R68 billion into commitment. The coming three months, Tshwane will be a construction site,” he said.

DA slams Hammanskraal water failures

DA Tshwane leader Cilliers Brink said while the mayor was bragging about what the coalition had done, the people in Hammanskraal still didn’t have water.

“The project to get clean water into the taps of Hammanskraal and break the dependence on tankers and the cases against the Rooiwal five for awarding an irregular tender to Edwin Soli and the Hammanskraal project have since stalled.

“The city has spent more on water tankering areas with formal water reticulation than ever before in the city’s history. In 2024, the city spent R170 million on water tankers in places where the taps ran dry. With the takeover of the ANC-EFF-Action coalition, this spending has increased to R500 million.”

Brink said the Hammanskraal project was supposed to reduce the spending on water tankers, but the opposite had happened.

“In 2024, for 307 million security watchmen services, in 2025, this budget increased to R565 million,” he said.

Brink said when they were in office, they commissioned a review into this old-style watchman services security model, which was not only expensive, but also ineffective in protecting substations from theft and vandalism.

Hammanskraal ‘an issue since 2016’

Republican Conference of Tshwane councillor Lex Middelberg said: “Both the current coalition and the previous coalition have been dragging their feet.”

Middelberg said if Brink didn’t appoint a corrupt contractor who disappeared with over R300 million when he was still an MMC, Hammanskraal would have water by now.

“Hammanskraal has been an issue since 2016,” he claimed.

Middelberg said since then, the city wasn’t able to continue with the programme and added that the DA had been sitting on the problem for the past eight years.

“Just before Brink was elected as mayor, 30 people died due to a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. That’s when Hammanskraal’s water turned into a sudden issue,” he said.

Middelberg said, despite all of this, it wasn’t going any better in Tshwane than before.

