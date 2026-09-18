Mpox outbreak worsens in South Africa: What you need to know about symptoms and spread

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) the government has secured limited doses of the Tecovirimat vaccine.

South Africa recorded 18 confirmed and one probable Monkeypox (mpox) case as of Thursday.

The Department of Health on Friday said most infections are concentrated in Cape Town.

Cases climb sharply in Western Cape

Departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale said the country was seeing a fast rise in laboratory-confirmed infections.

“The Department of Health is urging citizens to remain vigilant of mpox symptoms as the country is experiencing a rapid increase in laboratory-confirmed mpox cases in the past few weeks,” he said.

Fifteen of the cases came from the Western Cape, mainly Cape Town, three from Gauteng, and one from KwaZulu-Natal.

Mohale noted that most infections were recorded within a five-week window.

“Of concern is that 13 of the total cases were recorded between 13 August and 17 September, which suggests a rapid local transmission of this preventable viral infection,” he said.

Patients ranged from 23 to 50 years old, with a median age of 36.5, and 18 of the 19 cases involved men.

One recent patient had travelled to Spain and returned to South Africa on 14 September after testing there.

Authorities said they were working with Spanish officials to confirm his status.

Symptoms and how the virus spreads

Mohale described mpox as a disease that does not discriminate.

“Mpox is a viral disease that can affect anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status,” he said.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, and skin lesions that progress from red spots to fluid-filled blisters and eventually crusted scabs, typically appearing six to 13 days after exposure.

The virus spreads mainly through close physical contact, contaminated bedding or clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

“Hand hygiene through frequent washing or use of sanitisers is one of the effective methods to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mohale said.

Vaccines secured, public urged to avoid stigma

With support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) the government has secured limited doses of the Tecovirimat vaccine.

Mohale appealed for compassion toward affected people.

“Stigma and discrimination have the potential to undermine an outbreak response by deterring people from seeking medical care,” he said.