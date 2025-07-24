MPs meet to address language exclusion in schools, but end up clashing over language use themselves

The committee chair reminded MPs that fighting over language use contradicted the work of the committee.

On Thursday, the portfolio committee on basic education met to address allegations of language exclusion and racial profiling during admission processes in Western Cape schools, among other issues.

However, they ended up fighting among themselves due to language use.

EFF MP Lencel Komane had just started making his submissions in Sesotho when the newly appointed MK party MP, Siphetho Mkhize, raised a point of order.

He said that although he understood it was Komane’s right to speak his language, he also wanted the portfolio chair to know he could not understand a word of what Komane was saying.

“I want to put it on record that I cannot understand what he’s saying,” said Mkhize.

‘Undermining’

This did not sit well with EFF MP Mandla Shikwambana, who called out Mkhize for his point of order.

“What point of order? He [Komane] has the right to speak his own language, and he [Mkhize] is undermining. He [Mkhize] can’t raise a point of order because he can’t understand, but must check if there is an interpretation. This is an official language,” said Shikwambana.

Things descended into chaos just before committee chair Sedukanelo Tshepo David Louw intervened.

He said: “Honourable Mkhize, you were wrong to just enter without raising your hand. We are allowed to speak, and we have an interpreter who is going to assist in terms of translating all languages. You are new to the committee, but we’ve been dealing with this situation; it’s our culture, even parliamentary meetings, we do have interpreters, and when we do not have them, we find a means to explain.

“There is nothing wrong if anyone wants to communicate in their language. We’re here dealing with Bela [Basic Education Laws Amendment] and language, we’re speaking of indigenous languages that we must include as well, so let’s not contradict our stance as the committee, because we want to explore and be exemplary.”

‘All languages are equal’

However, this did not defuse the situation, as Komane still came in with a few words of advice to Mkhize.

“It’s something we need to learn. If you go to China, you must give yourself time to learn what the Chinese do. You must not go to China and hope the Chinese will change the rules of China. It is highly impossible,” said Komane.

Shikwambana still did not understand why it was a black MP who was complaining about another black MP using their language while white MPs were quiet.

“What interpretation are we waiting for? Half of Komane’s presentation was done in English. I feel very bad when this is done by Africans. He spoke English here, so what is it that this guy did not hear? Even these English people here are quiet; these Africans are the ones saying, ‘I did not hear.’ What is it that he did not hear because Komane spoke in English? We can’t be treated like this by Africans as well. There is no language that is superior to another here. They’re all equal,” he said.

‘Racial profiling’ in schools

In the same meeting, MEC for education in the Western Cape, David Maynier, addressed MK party MP Pinky Mngadi’s allegations that some schools in the province were racially profiling pupils in their admissions processes.

“How is the Department of Education addressing allegations of racial profiling in school admissions, and what action has been taken against schools that violate children’s constitutional rights through language exclusion?” she asked.

She said her party would write a letter calling for his removal “to end this island they have created and the apartheid they are exercising”.

Maynier dismissed the allegations, calling on parents or anyone with evidence of such incidents to come forward so that the department could launch an investigation into the matter.

“We do not tolerate racism in our schools and department. I want to be very clear about that. I would encourage, if any parent or MP has any evidence of a case, to please ensure that you lodge a complaint. If any parent has witnessed any case of discrimination, they should come forward, provide evidence of the allegation so that we can investigate the matter,” said Maynier.

