MPs raise alarm after Home Affairs bought kiosks that remain unused

The committee is concerned about the costs of maintaining licences for kiosks that remain undeployed

Home Affairs has come under scrutiny over self-service kiosks that it bought but never deployed, with Parliament questioning the money spent on the devices, ongoing licence costs and delays in delivering promised services.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has postponed a briefing on the project after the department’s director-general and chief financial officer (CFO) failed to attend a scheduled meeting on Saturday.

The committee said the two senior officials needed to account for the project, which was launched in May 2024, amid conflicting information about its progress.

During an oversight visit to Pretoria, committee members found that kiosks had been procured but not deployed, raising concerns about whether the investment was delivering any benefits to the public.

Chairperson Mosa Chabane said the committee needed a clear account of the procurement process, project timelines and expenditure before it could properly assess the initiative.

“We took this decision mindful of the investment that has already been made and the conflicting accounts previously provided to the committee.

“To obtain a clear picture of the project, its timelines and the procurement already undertaken, it was important to have these two senior officials brief the committee,” Chabane said.

Licence costs and service delivery questioned

The committee is concerned about the costs of maintaining licences for kiosks that remain undeployed, as well as the implications of the delays.

The project was launched with promises of improved services, but the committee said it remained unclear whether those benefits were being realised.

“The committee’s concerns remain, and it is important that the department is held accountable for the project, especially because of the promises of improved services made during the launch,” Chabane said.

The committee did not provide details of the total amount spent on the kiosks or the cost of maintaining their licences.

The absence of the director-general and CFO meant the committee could not obtain the answers it considered necessary to establish the project’s status and hold the department accountable.

Incomplete Home Affairs offices also flagged

The kiosk project was not the only matter on which the committee said the department had failed to provide adequate information.

“The department was also unable to provide a clear report on the status of incomplete modern offices, as requested by the committee,” it said.

Earlier this year, the committee visited the Sibasa office in Limpopo, where members found clear evidence that work had not been completed.

“The committee will reconvene the briefing at the earliest opportunity to ensure that all outstanding concerns are comprehensively addressed and that the department is held fully accountable for the management and implementation of the project,” the committee said.