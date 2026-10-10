Mpumalanga farm hostage: Gunman kills one, wounds another and shoots himself

Police are investigating the hostage incident while murder and kidnapping cases have been opened.

A 55-year-old gunman killed one man and seriously wounded another during a hostage standoff on an Amersfoort farm in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

He then took his own life while police negotiators tried to talk him out.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the incident happened in the Gert Sibande District.

Early morning hostage call

Police received a call about a hostage situation on the farm at about 6am, according to Mdhluli.

The brigadier said officers subsequently rushed to the scene, where they found three victims who had already escaped from the hostage ordeal.

“The victims reported that a 55-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, had held them hostage,” he added.

Victim killed and another left for dead

Police said the suspect left the farm workers behind and returned to his house on the property.

“It is alleged that the suspect fatally shot one victim, aged approximately 50, and shot another victim, aged approximately 53, leaving him for dead,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said the second man lived and received urgent care.

“The injured victim survived and was airlifted to hospital for medical treatment,” Mdhluli explained.

Suspect shot himself during negotiations

Police sent a team of hostage negotiators and extra resources to the farm to end the standoff peacefully.

However, attempts to calm the situation ended badly.

“Whilst negotiations were underway with the suspect, he reportedly shot himself,” Mdhluli said.

“He was certified dead at the scene.”

Murder and kidnapping cases opened

Officers found a 9mm pistol at the scene, according to Mdhluli.

He said the police have not yet named the dead gunman.

“The identity of the man is known to the police, but it has not yet been released and will be released in due course once all relevant processes have been completed,” Mdhluli stated.

“Cases of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping (in line with the hostage situation) have been opened for investigation,” Mdhluli added.

Provincial commissioner warns on firearm misuse

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise expressed concern about the incident and urged the public to help police.

“Firearms, when mishandled or used unlawfully, contribute to violent crime and the loss of lives,” Modise said.

She asked people to speak up about worrying behaviour.

“We urge members of the public to work with authorities and report any person in possession of a firearm, even if the person is licenced to possess such a firearm, but his or her behaviour is not in line with the Firearms Control Act of South Africa,” Modise added.

Furthermore, she called on the public to act promptly.

“Such conduct should be reported immediately to authorities before another life is lost,” said the General.