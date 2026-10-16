Mpumalanga farmer faces trial for threatening farm dwellers

Family alleges Uys threatened to send a vigilante group to kill them after demanding the whereabouts of two uncles and pushing a resident.

A farmer in Mpumalanga accused of threatening to kill farm dwellers and using violence to force families off Waterval farm in Dithabeng is expected to stand trial in the Verena Magistrate’s Court on 11 November.

Janneman Uys appeared in the same court on Wednesday, where his bail was extended and the matter postponed for trial.

Farmer on trial for crimen injuria and assault charges

He faces charges of crimen injuria, pointing a firearm and assault by threat.

The charges stem from an alleged incident at the Madisa family homestead in September last year, when Uys allegedly threatened family members with a firearm, pushed one of them around and threw stones, injuring a 12-year-old boy.

The family further alleges that Uys threatened to send a group of people to kill them and vowed to ensure they left the farm.

Samkelo Mabena, 24, alleged Uys arrived at the homestead and demanded to know the whereabouts of his two uncles.

“When I told him I did not know, he was enraged and became very aggressive, pushing me around. He told me that he was going to send his vigilante people to kill us,” Mabena said.

Erika Madisa said children were playing in the yard when they saw Uys approaching aggressively and ran away.

‘This is man is dangerous’ after house burnt and cattle killed

She alleged that he picked up a stone and struck one of the children, who was 12 at the time, injuring his foot.

“This man is dangerous. We know that he does carry out his threats because he has burnt down our house, as he had previously promised, and killed our cattle, as he had threatened,” Madisa said.

She said the family decided to open a criminal case after Uys allegedly threatened to send a group of men to kill her brother.

The family’s allegations come amid wider concerns about violence, intimidation and displacement on the farm in the Thembisile Hani local municipality.

The Citizen has previously reported that several families had been forced to leave their homes following incidents involving killings, arson and the destruction of houses.

In the past three years, at least four houses have been burnt down, two farm dwellers shot dead at their homes at night and livestock poisoned or shot dead.

‘Literally living in fear in our own home’

In June, Uys appeared in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court following an incident in which he allegedly assaulted and threatened farm resident Thabang Madisa with a firearm.

“We are not safe on the farm as long as this man remains free. We are literally living in fear in our own home.

“I am very hopeful that now that the police are taking our cases seriously, justice will finally prevail,” his brother, January Madisa, 46, said outside the court.

The Citizen’s attempts to obtain Uys’ comment on the terror allegations have been unsuccessful.