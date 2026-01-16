Mpumalanga recovers R685k in laptops scandal as education HOD cleared to return to work

The R2 million contract to buy 22 laptops at inflated prices attracted widespread attention last year.

The Mpumalanga government says it has recovered nearly R700 000 from a service provider implicated in the controversial 22 laptops tender.

The scandal first emerged in 2025 when a whistleblower exposed irregularities regarding the Mpumalanga Department of Education’s purchase of 22 laptops, each costing nearly R100 000.

The department had contracted a supplier to provide 22 Dell XPS 15 laptops at R91 482.50 each, along with one HP printer priced at R8 269.45.

The total contract, including accessories such as wireless mice and laptop bags, amounted to R2 million (R2 020 883.45).

Investigation findings over Mpumalanga 22 laptops tender

A subsequent investigation found significant flaws in the procurement process.

The report, published in May 2025, concluded that the department’s actions breached both the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The probe also revealed that the supplier failed to meet the agreed-upon specifications, delivering laptops of lower quality than those contracted and paid for.

Furthermore, the investigation highlighted instances of misrepresentation and potential fraud within the procurement process.

ALSO READ: Missing and suspended HODs cripple Mpumalanga government

The Mpumalanga provincial government announced on Thursday that it has successfully recovered R685 712.70 of the R855 712.70 owed by the service provider.

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu confirmed that the outstanding R170 000 is expected to be paid by the end of January.

“The recovery of the money is a positive step, but we must ensure that the full amount is recovered.

“I am pleased that the service provider has assured the department that the remaining balance will be settled by the end of the month,” Ndlovu said in the 15 January statement.

Education HOD to return to work

The provincial government further indicated that the disciplinary process involving Mpumalanga education’s head of department (HOD), Lucy Moyane, has concluded following her suspension.

Moyane faced five charges but was found guilty of only one.

The guilty charge related to negligence in approving the BAC recommendation.

She was issued a written warning as a sanction and is expected to resume her duties on 19 January.

READ MORE: Gauteng Health HOD fails to overturn suspension

Ndlovu said the conclusion of Moyane’s disciplinary process reinforces the Mpumalanga government’s commitment to ethical governance and transparency.

“We welcome the conclusion of this process because it affirms a principle of accountability that must remain non-negotiable in a constitutional democracy: accountability must always be pursued through due process and fairness.

“We must act responsibly, investigate thoroughly, and allow the facts to lead us. That is what clean governance requires.”

More disciplinary processes

The tender investigation has also led to disciplinary proceedings against six other departmental employees.

While one employee had charges withdrawn due to insufficient evidence, the deputy director of ICT resigned immediately after being served with charges.

Three officials are currently undergoing disciplinary hearings, and one employee’s case has been suspended because of litigation initiated against the department.

In addition, lifestyle audits of all implicated officials were conducted by an external service provider, with the resulting report indicating no material findings.

NOW READ: More than R140 million in salaries paid to suspended government employees