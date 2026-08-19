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Mpumalanga needs R38 billion to repair and maintain roads

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

19 August 2026

03:01 pm

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Provincial government officials reported that these expenses have been transferred to Sanral because the province did not have enough budget.

Mpumalanga needs R38 billion to repair and maintain roads

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The provincial Department of Public Works, Roads, and Transport has told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that the province’s road infrastructure is in need of repairs that cost an estimated R38 billion.

During an oversight visit to the badly damaged R36 road in the Thaba Chewu Local Municipality, provincial government officials reported that these expenses have been transferred to the South African National Roads Limited (SANRAL) because the province did not have enough budget to fix the damage.

Repair Concerns

The NCOP committee assured individuals that the roads were transferred to Sanral with a specific condition that they will not be tolled after the upgrades.

Sanral reported that the roads were transferred without a budget, and the organisation will have to raise funds for the reconstruction of the badly damaged R36 and other roads in the province.

The organisation also noted that construction of the R36 could start in 2028. However, delegates noted that this was too late, as the state of the road is a serious hazard.

“We believe it is a positive intervention, but we are concerned that 2028 is a bit far for the reconstruction of the R36.” Nxumalo added.

Road Investments

“We wish Sanral could speed up their processes because there is no road left there,” she emphasised.

Mining companies have invested R70 million to make the road a little safer while planning for the reconstruction of the road.

Most of the roads in the province are damaged by heavy-load vehicles such as coal haulage trucks and other heavy goods that are not supposed to be transported by road.

The NCOP also added that pressure on the provincial roads would significantly ease as soon as the road-to-rail migration happens.

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Follow-up oversight visits

Mpumalanga Provincial Whip in the NCOP, Syvia Nxumalo, said roads are a key public infrastructure that drive economic growth, and that the Sanral intervention is a positive step forward.

“We welcome the move to transfer the roads to Sanral,” Nxumalo said.

“What we saw there is a serious hazard to our motorists and tourists who use that road daily,” Nxumalo warned.

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Mpumalanga National Council of Provinces (NCOP) potholes road closures road safety South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL)
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