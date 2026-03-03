Mpumalanga women lead small-scale farming revolution

A women-led cooperative is transforming neglected land into productive vegetable gardens.

In the heart of Marothobolong, in the Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga, Esther and her sister NaNtuli Skhosana are running a cooperative of five women.

In response to the social and economic hardships facing local communities, they founded Somgaselwa Women’s Organisation in 2019.

This after the group approached the local tribal authority for permission to use a 2.5 hectare piece of land along the river for irrigation.

At the core of Somgaselwa’s work is small-scale farming.

“We produce vegetables and most of it is bought by the locals,” Esther said. They also supply events like weddings and funerals.

ALSO READ: Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future

Turning waste into opportunity

She said the organisation positioned itself as a community-driven catalyst for agricultural empowerment, food security and skills development.

The organisation has undertaken research into Mpumalanga’s agricultural landscape and uses that knowledge to implement community gardens and farming initiatives.

One of its most innovative interventions has been the conversion of illegal dumping sites into productive community gardens, transforming neglected land into spaces of cultivation and dignity.

The aim is to grow vegetables and fruit on a large scale for poor communities, while instilling a culture of self-reliance.

Engineering change through farming

Esther, an electrical engineer by profession, seeks to reduce unemployment, stimulate local food chains and create opportunities for those often excluded from the formal economy.

She said due to high level of poverty and joblessness, their goal is to ensure affordability for pensioners, low-income earners and vulnerable families.

The nearest market is in Pretoria which is about 150km away.

This means transport costs are steep and the produce risks losing its freshness to yield a good return, she said.

NOW READ: Was justice served? Outrage over sentence given to Dealesville farmer guilty of animal cruelty