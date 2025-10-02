Mthethwa family working with Dirco to repatriate his remains

The Mthethwa family are also unhappy about how they were informed of his death.

The family of the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, say they will work closely with the International Relations Department (Dirco) to repatriate his remains for a memorial and his burial.

The 58-year-old Mthethwa was found dead on the morning of Tuesday, 30 September, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

French authorities are investigating the circumstances and say no possibilities, including foul play, are being ruled out.

Funeral

Family spokesperson Dr Sfiso Buthelezi said Mthethwa’s body will be brought back to South Africa.

“Once formal processes are complete, we will work closely with the Dirco to bring Nathi home for a memorial and funeral worthy of his legacy.”

ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa did not have protection detail at time of death, Dirco says

While French authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, a relative of Mthethwa has travelled to France to get clarity on the factors that led to his death.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told The Citizen that at the time of his passing, Mthethwa did not have a protection detail.

“Ambassadors do not have security,” he said.

‘Unhappiness’

Meanwhile, some family members have expressed unhappiness over how they were informed of his death and are demanding answers.

The Mthethwa family in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said they are still stunned by the news of his passing and are concerned that no formal communication was sent to them about the incident.

They have asked the ANC and government for more information about his death.

“He has been a member of the ANC since his youth. We expected them to come here and explain to us what led to his death,” said Mthethwa’s brother Khulekani in an interview with the SABC.

ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa’s death: No sign of struggle or drugs at the scene, say French authorities

Khulekani said Mthethwa loved the ANC and has been committed to serving in various roles within the party.

“We wish for them to come and meet us as a family and tell us what happened.”

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday evening, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party has been in touch with the family.

Distraught

Buthelezi said Mthethwa’s family have been left distraught by his death and has extended “deep gratitude” for the outpouring of love and support following the death of Mthethwa.

“The passing of our beloved Nathi — a devoted husband, father, brother, and South African Ambassador to Paris — has left a void beyond words. Yet your messages of condolence have brought comfort in our grief, reminding us that we are not alone.

“We are especially thankful to the Government of the Republic of South Africa for its unwavering support, and to the French authorities for their ongoing cooperation and transparency as the investigation unfolds,” Buthelezi said.

Appreciation

The family has also expressed their “heartfelt appreciation” to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Cabinet Ministers, and the ANC for their support.

“Their compassion, guidance, and dignified leadership have been a source of strength for our family. As we await further clarity, we take solace in the unity and compassion shown by South Africans from all walks of life, who mourn with us, honour Nathi’s memory, and recognise his lifelong service to our nation.

“Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness continues to sustain us during this painful time,” Buthelezi said.

Career

Mthethwa served in multiple ministerial portfolios, including as minister of safety and security between 2008 and 2009, minister of police (May 2009 to May 2014), minister of arts and culture (May 2014 to May 2019) and minister of sports, arts and culture (May 2019 to March 2023).

ALSO READ: After public outcry, Nathi Mthethwa to review R22 million flag project