Multiple traffic incidents mar festive season as KZN prepares for tourist influx

As the festive season kicks off, authorities are urging all road users to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and remain vigilant.

A series of serious traffic incidents across South Africa over the weekend has left eight people dead and dozens injured, prompting urgent calls for heightened road safety as the country braces for the busy festive season.

The deadliest incident occurred early Monday morning, when a bus accident on the N1 just outside Bloemfontein claimed three lives and left 71 people requiring hospital treatment.

According to Arrive Alive, at 1.20am, VR MED responded to the scene alongside multiple emergency services, including Life EMS, ER24, Netcare, Saps [South African Police Service], Traffic, and Fire and Rescue.

Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal collisions claim lives

In the Western Cape, emergency services responded to a devastating head-on collision on the R60 in Ashton that resulted in five fatalities and left three people critically injured.

Meanwhile, a hit-and-run incident on Strand Street in Cape Town left a motorcyclist and a pedestrian with minor to moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Furthermore, on Sunday evening, the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast saw a serious rear-end collision when a light motor vehicle crashed into a taxi near Bridge 16 on the N2, injuring eight people.

“A 12-year-old boy sustained critical injuries, while IPSS Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the young boy, the decision was made to activate the Netcare 911 Helicopter,” Arrive Alive reported.

“The remaining patients were stabilised by IPSS Medical Rescue Paramedics, EMRS and other private services before being transported to various facilities for further care.”

ALSO READ: One person reported dead after floods hit KZN’s South Coast (VIDEOS)

Severe weather compounds road dangers

Heavy rainfall in KZN has added to the challenges facing motorists and emergency services.

In the Amanzimtoti area, south of Durban, a vehicle carrying five occupants was swept downstream after allegedly leaving the roadway on Long Acres Drive during Sunday’s downpour.

“Two people managed to escape, while three remain unaccounted for,” Arrive Alive stated.

Additionally, the severe weather has also affected road infrastructure across the province, particularly in Margate within the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma, on Sunday mobilised response teams to assess the damage and ensure road safety ahead of the peak tourist season.

“Following heavy rainfall that hit Margate in Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, I have assigned our energetic team from Road Traffic Inspectorate and engineers to assess the condition of our road networks,” Duma stated.

Province prepares for major tourist influx

The timing of these incidents is particularly concerning as KZN prepares to welcome a significant number of visitors during the festive period.

“Margate is a preferred destination for both international and domestic tourists. We have been informed that, as KZN, we are likely to welcome 34 000 international tourists and 1.1 million domestic tourists this festive season. In this regard, we want to ensure their safety,” Duma emphasised.

The MEC explained that bridges and road networks have been flooded, with particular attention being given to the Umzimkhulu River Bridge, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Road Traffic Inspectorate teams are working with local traffic departments during road clean-up operations to ensure accessibility across networks managed by both municipalities and the provincial government.

ALSO READ: Flood warnings issued as storms spread across SA on Monday

Coordinated response to weather challenges

The department has implemented a comprehensive response plan involving multiple teams and stakeholders. Traffic officers from the Road Safety and Traffic Inspectorate will coordinate possible road closures and monitor major routes in consultation with local authorities, while also escorting trucks and vehicles to prevent congestion.

“We wish to indicate that the team will also be responsible for escorting trucks and vehicles to ensure that there is no congestion on the road,” Duma said.

Drivers of motor graders from the Transport Infrastructure Unit have been deployed to respond quickly to clear debris and fallen trees. The department recognises that climate change has intensified the need for rapid response capabilities.

“Importantly, as the department of transport, we have internalised the fact that erratic weather patterns caused by Climate Change require agility, discipline, and dedication from all categories of staff in the department,” Duma noted.

He further explained that flooding disrupts the supply chain, affecting retailers when goods cannot move freely.

The department’s plan includes continuous engagement with road freight industry contributors, including trucking companies and driver management firms, as well as the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), bus councils, and truck associations, to strengthen road safety measures.

Other incidents affecting traffic flow

Additional incidents have been reported across the country’s road network. A crash on the N4 Westbound after Simon Vermooten Road has affected the left lane, causing delays in the area.

Arrive Alive urged motorists to drive carefully, reduce speed, and follow instructions from emergency services on scene.

As the festive season approaches, authorities are urging all road users to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and remain vigilant amid challenging weather conditions across the country.

NOW READ: Two buses to Zimbabwe intercepted in Limpopo amid overloading concerns