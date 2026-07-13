Multiple church members trapped under rubble after building collapses in KZN

At least 10 people are injured and 8 trapped.

At least 10 people have been injured and several buried deep under rubble, after a building collapsed at eBuhleni Village in Inanda, north of Durban.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services rushed to the scene, where rescue efforts and medical assistance began.

“We can confirm that approximately eight people have been rushed to the hospital prior to ambulance services actually arriving,” he added.

Jamieson said initial reports indicated that the structure collapsed, leaving multiple people injured and others trapped beneath rubble and sand.

Rescue operation

According to ALS, multiple ambulance services and the eThekwini fire department’s search-and-rescue teams remained on the scene.

Jamieson said it was still unclear how many people remained trapped as rescuers continued digging through the debris. The city of eThekwini, however, believes about seven people are trapped beneath the rubble.

“The eThekwini fire department is leading the rescue, and rescuers are using excavators and spades to dig to confirm,” ALS added.

“Members of the church have started search and rescue.”

Retaining wall collapses onto congregants

The eThekwini Municipality said the incident happened when an approximately 18-metre retaining wall suddenly gave way during a church gathering.

“Initial reports indicate that approximately 20 congregants were in close proximity to the wall when it collapsed, trapping multiple people beneath the debris,” said Divisional Commander at eThekwini Municipality Fire Services Directorate, Bruce De Gier.

At this stage, two people sustained critical injuries, while six suffered minor to moderate injuries.

“Search and rescue operations remain ongoing amid concerns that additional congregants may still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.”

De Gier stated that casualty figures and other details remain subject to verification, while operations are underway.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel unrestricted access to ensure rescue operations can continue safely and efficiently,” he added.

Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.