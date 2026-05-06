Musa Khawula ordered to apologise to Malema or face jail time

Khawula has previously said on social media that Malema would get no apology from him.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula might find himself behind bars again if he fails to issue an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema.

On 14 April, the High Court in Johannesburg ordered that Khawula issue a public apology to the couple for social media posts alleging their marriage had collapsed due to Malema’s infidelity.

Khawula has previously said on social media that Malema would get no apology from him.

“Hi @Julius_S_Malema baby, thought you’d know that you aren’t getting no apology from me,” he said after Malema filed papers in the high court.

“Your close friends have repeatedly confirmed that your lil marriage is over, you are getting a divorce and I stand by that. Stop playing dress up.”

After the court ruling against him, a defiant Khawula took to social media again, telling Malema not to expect an apology.

“Hi @Julius_S_Malema baby, please find the attached statement for your earliest convenience, xo xo, gossip girl,” Khawula said, attaching a video clip of Beyoncé’s song Sorry.

Khawula running out of time

On Tuesday, the high court made another order that may land Khawula in jail if he remains defiant.

“It is declared that the first respondent is in wilful contempt of the order granted by this Honourable Court, per Justice Wright, dated 14 April 2026,” read court papers.

“The first respondent is sentenced to direct imprisonment for a period of 30 days. The operation of the sentence imposed in paragraph 3 above is suspended for a period of 30 days from the date of service of this order, on condition that the first respondent fully complies with the order granted by this Honourable Court (per Justice Wright), within that period.

“The first respondent is directed, within 48 hours of such lapse, to submit himself to the closest South African Police Service station and to hand himself over for the execution of the sentence.”

It remains to be seen whether the 30-day imprisonment order will force an apology from Khawula.

Khawula previously spent time behind bars while fighting for bail following his social media posts about Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, Fikile Mbalula and Ze Nxumalo.