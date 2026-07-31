N1 bus horror crash in Free State: Scores dead, dozens injured

Provincial authorities confirmed a bus accident on the N1 north has left at least 11 people dead.

The Free State Department of Health has confirmed a devastating bus accident on the N1 north in the province, leaving at least 11 people dead and dozens injured.

The accident occurred north of Trompsburg late Thursday night.

According to the health department’s spokesperson Mondli Mvambi, the bus was carrying approximately 60 passengers when it overturned shortly after 9:30pm, about 24km north of Trompsburg in the direction of Edenburg.

Accident

The vehicle was lying across the N1, completely obstructing the roadway.

Emergency medical services and law enforcement rushed to the scene, where a grim picture emerged.

“Initial reports indicate 14 injured persons outside the bus, while one child’s hand remained trapped under the vehicle.

“Tragically, 11 people – five children and six adults – have been declared deceased. Their identities cannot yet be confirmed,” Mvambi said.

Warning

Triage and extrication operations were ongoing as rescue teams worked through the wreckage. Law enforcement officers were managing traffic and assisting emergency crews.

Motorists travelling between Trompsburg and Edenburg have been urged to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and expect significant delays.

Traffic officials are diverting vehicles where possible, and road users are advised to seek alternative routes.

Condolences

Mvambi extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“We mourn with those who have lost loved ones and assure the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he said.

Scholar transport accident

Earlier this week, nineteen primary school pupils were injured when an overloaded scholar transport vehicle collided with a hatchback in Ekurhuleni.

The accident occurred on the M7 in Tsietsi, just outside Katlehong, early Wednesday morning, prompting a major emergency response and temporary closure of the busy route.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said fire and rescue officers received a call at 6:55am about a scholar transporter involved in a crash and immediately responded to intervene.

Ntladi added that all occupants of both vehicles were medically treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to the nearest medical facilities in Ekurhuleni.