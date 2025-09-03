News

Home » News

N1 North minibus taxi crash claims five lives

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

3 September 2025

03:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Five people died and many were injured after a minibus taxi overturned on the N1 North, causing major traffic disruptions.

A minibus taxi overturned on the N1 North near Buccleuch interchange, leaving five people dead. Picture: Supplied

A minibus taxi overturning on the N1 North between Buccleuch interchange and Allandale Road has tragically resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries.

After the fatal collision, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) alerted motorists to a major traffic disruption on the N1 North freeway.

According to Gauteng traffic police, the accident happened about 12.20pm with multiple injuries and fatalities.

Backlogs on both directions after N1 North crash

The Gauteng traffic police advised motorists to avoid the area because both directions had backlogs.

JMPD said it was a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned minibus taxi .

“Emergency services and law enforcement officials are on the scene. The accident has resulted in multiple injuries and, tragically, five confirmed fatalities,” the metro police said.

ALSO READ: VIDEO & PICTURES: Tanker crash on N1 South causes major traffic delays in Roodepoort

The far-right lane was affected and traffic was severely backed up, the JMPD said.

A minibus taxi overturned on the N1 North near Buccleuch, leaving five people dead. Picture: Supplied

The Gauteng traffic police said scene processing and clearance will take some time, affecting afternoon peak traffic.

RELATED ARTICLES

The JMPD said a full closure of the freeway will be necessary shortly to allow for the proper processing of the scene and recovery operations.

Expect heavy delays

“Motorists can expect heavy delays in both directions on the N1 freeway. The JMPD strongly advises all road users to avoid this section of the freeway and to seek alternative routes,” JMPD said.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience and to drive with caution.”

NOW READ: N1 South in Roodepoort closed after fuel tanker crash

Read more on these topics

Accidents bus crash Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) N1 Highway

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks team to face All Blacks at Eden Park: Kolisi at No 8, Kriel to captain side
Opinion Gerrie Nel’s dossier on Julius Malema will make waves
Politics ANC mulls ‘undemocratic’ leadership rule changes
News Family seeks answers after hit-and-run
South Africa WATCH: Cape municipal HR manager calls for restrictions on white employment

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp