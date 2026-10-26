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JUST IN: N12 shutdown: ‘Intense’ Lenasia protest sparks major traffic chaos

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

26 October 2026

04:49 am

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Authorities have warned that the situation remains tense as officers work to manage traffic and maintain public safety.

JUST IN: N12 shutdown: 'Intense' Lenasia protest sparks major traffic chaos

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N12 in the Lenasia area after a service delivery protest brought traffic to a standstill. For Illustrative purposes only. Picture: The Citizen

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Motorists are urged to avoid parts of Lenasia after a protest sparked major traffic disruptions, forcing the closure of the N12 freeway in both directions and several key routes.

Authorities warn the situation remains tense as officers work to manage traffic and maintain public safety.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the protest flared up at Nana’s Farm in Lenasia on Monday, resulting in widespread road closures affecting commuters travelling between Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Soweto and Johannesburg South.

Avoid the area

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists should avoid the affected area until further notice.

“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department strongly advises all motorists and road users of severe traffic disruptions and ongoing road closures caused by intense protest action that flared up at Nana’s Farm in Lenasia,” Fihla said.

According to the JMPD, the N12 freeway has been completely closed in both directions between the K43 (Klipspruit Valley Road) and Abubakar Asvat Drive.

K43

Access on the K43 has also been blocked or severely restricted near the N12 interchange, while Abubakar Asvat Drive has been closed to both incoming and outgoing traffic.

“JMPD officers are on site to control traffic and manage the disturbance. The situation remains highly tense. Motorists are strictly urged to stay clear of the area for their safety,” Fihla said.

The closures have created significant challenges for commuters travelling through southern Johannesburg, with traffic expected to remain heavily affected while authorities monitor developments.

Picture: JMPD

Alternate routes

Fihla advised motorists travelling between Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Soweto and Johannesburg South to make use of alternative routes to avoid delays and congestion.

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“Motorists travelling between Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Soweto and Johannesburg South must bypass the affected zone using the R554 (Nirvana Drive), Golden Highway (R553), Chris Hani Road and the Main Road through Eldorado Park,” he said.

Authorities have appealed to road users to remain patient, follow traffic directives, and use the designated alternative routes as they continue efforts to stabilise the situation. JMPD officers remain deployed in the area and will provide updates as conditions change.

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