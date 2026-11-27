According to the JRA, the closure is necessary for public safety and will remain in place until the affected section is assessed and repaired.

Nasrec Road between Main Reef Road and Dunlin Drive in Riverlea remains closed following the collapse of road infrastructure.

According to the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA), the closure is necessary for public safety and will remain in place until the affected section is assessed and repaired.

Access and traffic

The JRA has advised motorists to avoid the area unless they are local residents or business owners.

Nasrec Road remains accessible to the south between the N17, the M1, and Rifle Range.

However, access towards Main Reef Road will be restricted, and traffic will not be allowed through the closed section.

Alternative routes

Through traffic are advised to use Crownwood Road to the east or New Canada Road to the west as an alternative north-south corridor.

The JRA has advised local traffic to use Dolorado Drive and Avon Street to travel between Main Reef Road and Nasrec Road.

Appealing to all road users to obey temporary road signs, barricades and directions from JRA and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officials.

Picture: Shaun Holland

Driver safety

Road users have also been urged to reduce speed and drive cautiously on alternative routes where increased traffic is expected.

“Do not attempt to bypass or cross the closed section of Nasrec Road,” the JRA emphasised.

“Avoid stopping or parking on detour routes to keep traffic flowing and emergency lanes clear.”

Allow extra travel time

The JRA has encouraged road users to allow extra travel time and to remain patient during the emergency closure.

It particularly warned motorists to remain vigilant and not use a mobile phone while driving, to avoid nasty surprises.

“Do not use a mobile phone while driving. Stay alert to changing traffic conditions,” the JRA concluded.