Nationwide foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive planned

Government ramps up foot-and-mouth disease control with mass vaccination as outbreaks surge and farmers face mounting economic losses.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen describes the current outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) as one of the most persistent and damaging waves of infections the country has seen in decades.

“We must be honest with the public and with the farming sector,” he said.

“This is a battle we are not winning.

“For this reason, we are now significantly strengthening our approach to regain control of the situation.”

Steenhuisen also acknowledged the immense hardship farmers face across the country as they continue to battle, as cases continue to emerge, particularly in districts such as Kokstad, Dundee, Underberg and Dannhauser.

“As minister, I want our farmers to know that I see the impact this outbreak is having on their families, their businesses and their communities.

“I understand their frustration and I share their determination to end this crisis.”

Steenhuisen said KwaZulu-Natal remains the epicentre of FMD, with 180 of the 274 unresolved outbreaks reported nationally.

“Despite the vaccination of 931 200 animals with government-procured vaccines over the past three months, uncontrolled animal movement continues to undermine containment efforts and prolongs the crisis.”

Intensified vaccination in Estcourt

Steenhuisen added that the recent outbreaks in the Kokstad area have prompted intensified vaccination in Estcourt and targeted preventive efforts in surrounding zones.

“By February next year, the department aims to take delivery of two million doses of FMD vaccines.

“To reduce dependence on imported vaccines, a new mid-scale vaccine production facility is being established as part of the national biosecurity strengthening programme.

“The aim is that between government and industry, an additional 1.5 million doses will be made available,” he added.

Steenhuisen said his department has resolved to implement a comprehensive strategy to vaccinate the entire national herd. Red Meat Producers’ Organisation (RPO) chief executive Frikkie Maré said the biggest problem of FMD is the economic consequences.

“FMD presents mild symptoms in extensive conditions and the animals heal fully.

FMD presents mild symptoms

“But the producer cannot participate in the normal market channels as his/her herd is vaccinated and animals can only go for direct slaughter.

“This poses a major problem as the lion’s share of South African cattle producers operate a cowcalf system.

“This means they must sell weaned calves. A commodity with no market in the case of FMD.

“The virus has a significant impact on the rest of the red meat value chain, as feedlots are required to remain under quarantine for extended periods, creating market bottlenecks and causing price disruptions,” he said. Maré said the industry as a whole was in desperate need of a solution.

“With the announcement, we can now follow a progressive pathway in terms of vaccination.

“It is the first tangible step in the right direction.

Step in the right direction

“It is something that the RPO, as well as its value chain partners in the red meat primary cluster, has been lobbying for with the government.

“This action plan means weaner producers will regain market access, feedlots will resume operations and we can return to a normal flow of products in the red meat value chain.”