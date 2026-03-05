MP: The cartels are in Parliament, Matlala is not part of them

'Vusi Cat Matlala is way too small to be labelled a cartel member, or a cartel boss'.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has denied the existence of a powerful criminal syndicate operated by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala within South Africa’s justice system, claiming instead that the real “cartels” are in Parliament.

Adams made the remarks while testifying at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town before a parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating corruption, criminality, and political interference in law enforcement structures on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

His appearance comes after KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of accessing sensitive information and mishandling it.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Adams used the information to open three criminal cases.

One of those complaints was submitted to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and ultimately resulted in the arrest of Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo and six other police officials on charges of fraud and corruption.

NCC leader Fadiel Adams testifies before ad hoc committee

During his testimony, Adams explained that his actions followed the discovery of envelopes containing classified documents that had been slipped under the door of his parliamentary office in October 2024.

According to Adams, the documents contained allegations of criminal conduct involving senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps).

He was, however, questioned why he did not attempt to verify the authenticity or origin of the documents before opening cases.

Adams told the committee that he was not equipped to investigate the documents himself and instead sought guidance from the former head of the police anti-gang unit, Andre Lincoln.

After consulting Lincoln, Adams proceeded to open cases at the Langlaagte and Orlando police stations in Gauteng.

The NCC leader testified he later contacted Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, urging him to ensure the allegations were investigated by an institution outside of Saps.

Adams explained that Lincoln helped him establish contact with officials from Idac.

He also met briefly with suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Imtiaz Fazel.

“He asked me about the cases I laid and asked if I’d come to his office because his office may have an interest in some of the allegations. I flew to Johannesburg. I met with the IGI for maybe 10 minutes,” the NCC MP said.

Adams disputes cartel claims

Adams also challenged claims that a so-called “Big Five” cartel has infiltrated the justice system.

The allegations have surfaced in testimony before both the parliamentary committee and the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

The cartel has been linked to a range of organised crimes, including contract killings, tender fraud, kidnappings, cross-border vehicle hijackings, extortion, cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and ATM bombings.

Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe have been identified by some witnesses as members of the syndicate.

Adams rejected the idea that Matlala could be considered a crime boss, arguing that the tenderpreneur’s characterisation was exaggerated.

“The cartels are here [in Parliament]. You’d be stupid to dispute that. But Vusi Cat Matlala is way too small to be labelled a cartel member, or a cartel boss,” he told the committee.

The MP also criticised testimony previously given by Khumalo about the structure and operation of criminal syndicates, saying the Saps official relied on information sourced from ChatGPT.

‘Cat Matlala is a criminal’

Despite downplaying claims that Matlala leads a cartel, Adams suggested that the tenderpreneur appeared to act as a “cash funnel for some very, very powerful people” within the police.

He cited the R360 million Saps health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

The contract was cancelled in May 2025, but not before the company had already received at least R50 million.

“Vusi Cat Matlala is a criminal, and they’ve given him access to the health records of every policeman in the country.

“One click of the mouse and you’ll know who has HIV. One click and he knows who has mental health issues.

“In this country, people kill themselves before they reveal that status – and they’ve given this to a criminal. This is treason,” Adams said.

Adams also directed criticism at National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, accusing him of failing to intervene in the controversial contract.

“He [Matlala] didn’t pay himself R50 million. This money was authorised by the accounting officer of the Saps – Mr Fannie Masemola – even if he didn’t sign it himself.”

He added that irregularities linked to the tender were uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), rather than Saps itself.

