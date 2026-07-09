Nearly 12 000 guns destroyed as Saps marks International Firearm Destruction Day [VIDEO]

Most of the firearms were confiscated during police operations

The South African Police Service (Saps) marked International Firearm Destruction Day by crushing 11 859 firearms and parts, with Gauteng accounting for nearly 4 000.

Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo led the destruction, part of a United Nations campaign observed annually on 9 July.

Destruction

The haul included 9 596 handguns, 1 102 rifles, 798 shotguns, 33 combination firearms and 330 firearm parts, bringing the total number of firearms destroyed by Saps over the past seven years to 317 811.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said most of the firearms were confiscated during police operations.

“Of those destroyed, 157 firearms were linked to finalised cases involving crimes committed against women and children, while three firearms were linked to cash‑in‑transit robberies. Other firearms were voluntarily surrendered or handed in during firearm amnesty periods,” she said.

The provincial breakdown was

Gauteng (3 863),

KwaZulu‑Natal (2 047)

Western Cape (2 037),

Eastern Cape (1 500),

Free State (800),

Mpumalanga (500),

Northern Cape (419),

Limpopo (371), and

North West (322).

“In addition to these firearms, Saps also destroyed 4 089 blank guns, airguns and homemade firearms as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate both conventional and improvised weapons from circulation,” Van Wyk said.

“Although often regarded as less lethal, these weapons can be modified to fire live ammunition and are frequently used in the commission of crime.”

Violent crime

Boshielo said the destruction of firearms forfeited to the state ensures they can never re‑enter circulation.

“It is pleasing to note that we are also destroying firearms today that were used in incidents of gender‑based violence.

“Firearms are destroying our families and our communities. Today’s destruction demonstrates the government’s commitment to detecting and permanently removing illegal firearms and ammunition from our country,” she said.

Picture: Saps

Seizing firearms

Van Wyk added that Saps continues to seize more than 100 illegal firearms every week through tracing operations, stop‑and‑searches and targeted initiatives.

“During last week’s nationwide Shanela II operations alone, police confiscated 121 unlicensed firearms and 2 584 rounds of ammunition.”

She said all firearms destroyed were audited and subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they had been used in other crimes, including those surrendered during amnesty periods.