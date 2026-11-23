Police recorded 9 908 rape cases in just three months according to the latest quarterly crime statistics.

Nearly one in two rape victims whose age could be verified was a child, according to South Africa’s latest crime figures. Police recorded 9 908 rape cases in just three months, and the ANC Women’s League says that is no reason to celebrate a small drop in reported sexual offences.

‘Nothing short of catastrophic’

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has described the latest rape statistics as “catastrophic”, saying the numbers show that women and children remain dangerously exposed to sexual violence.

Between July and September 2026, police recorded 9 908 rape cases. Of the 9 705 cases where a victim’s sex and age could be verified, 4 362 were children under 18, 5 116 were adult women and 227 were adult men. Children therefore made up about 45% of these victims.

ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba said the league was deeply disturbed by the continuing violence, despite an overall 2.7% decline in reported sexual offences.

“The ANC Women’s League takes serious exception to any attempt to present these statistics as evidence of meaningful progress in addressing sexual violence,” she said.

“There can be no cause for celebration, nor can business continue as usual, when the same Saps crime statistics reveal an alarming 9 908 rape cases.”

Nqaba warned that a small percentage decline should not minimise what survivors endure.

“Every rape case represents a life violated, a future disrupted and a profound failure of our collective responsibility to protect women and children.

“The reduction in numbers means very little when thousands of lives continue to be shattered by sexual violence.”

Children bear the brunt

The ANCWL said the number of children and adult women raped during the quarter was particularly alarming.

“These figures are nothing short of catastrophic and expose the persistent failure of existing interventions to adequately protect the most vulnerable in our society,” Nqaba said.

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia released the figures last Friday. He acknowledged that the country still faced serious challenges in protecting women and children from violence.

Cachalia said police needed to improve how they responded when survivors reported sexual crimes.

“Of course, the police must improve their response to reports of these types of crimes at police stations, ensure that they protect and respect survivors, strengthen investigations, ensure that dockets are properly prepared, and work with the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable.”

‘Arrests alone do not constitute justice’

Nqaba said the crisis demanded urgent and wide-ranging action, not simply a focus on arrest numbers.

“Arrests alone do not constitute justice, nor do they automatically translate into deterrence, safer communities or an end to gender-based violence,” she said.

She called for stronger prevention efforts, faster prosecutions, more convictions, better support for survivors and greater accountability for perpetrators.

The ANCWL also rejected any suggestion that the reported decline in sexual offences represented meaningful progress. It said the figures exposed the continued failure of existing interventions to protect the country’s most vulnerable people.

A small drop, a massive crisis

Cachalia said the 2.7% decline in reported sexual offences should not distract from the scale of the problem. The reduction was slower than the decline recorded in several other violent crime categories.

He said law enforcement alone could not end violence against women and children, and called for society to challenge attitudes that normalise abuse.

“The police cannot change the factors that lead to violence being committed against women and children. There must be greater efforts to prevent this violence from occurring in the first place,” he said.

“Victims cannot be expected to carry the burden of a system that should serve them,” he said.