This is the new provincial police commissioner of the Western Cape

The new commissioner brings with him 34 years of service in the South African Police Service.

The South African Police Service’s (Saps) Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi has been appointed as the new provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, taking over the reins of policing in one of South Africa’s most complex crime environments.

Dyantyi succeeds Thembesile Patekile, who retired at the end of June 2026.

Acting National Commissioner of Saps, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, made the announcement on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Promotion

Dyantyi has been promoted from major general to provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, bringing with him 34 years of service in the South African Police Service.

He holds a master’s degree, an honours degree, a bachelor of technology and a national diploma in policing.

The appointment forms part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within Saps.

Dimpane said Dyantyi’s appointment marks an important moment in the leadership of policing in the Western Cape, the country at large and in the ranks of Saps.

She called the appointment “not merely an administrative process, but a constitutional responsibility to ensure policing leadership remains responsive to the unique security realities of every province”.

Dimpane stressed that the appointment followed a rigorous and transparent process.

“It was not about filling a vacancy. It was about identifying a leader capable of reading the current temperature of policing in South Africa and, more specifically, in the Western Cape.”

Gang violence

She noted that Dyantyi assumes office at a defining moment, with the province facing entrenched gang violence, organised crime and illegal firearms.

“Behind every crime statistic is a grieving family, a traumatised community and a society demanding decisive action,” Dimpane said, referencing the recent weekend in Cape Town where 11 lives were lost in separate violent incidents.

Crime stats

The commissioner highlighted that while quarterly crime statistics show encouraging reductions in some categories, the stubborn challenges of gang violence and organised crime remain.

“The challenge before the incoming provincial commissioner is both significant and urgent. He must provide strategic leadership across all six policing districts and 152 police stations in the province,” Dimpane said.

Western Cape

Dimpane said the Western Cape remains one of South Africa’s economic powerhouses. Safety and economic growth are inseparable.

“The provincial commissioner therefore carries not only a policing responsibility, but also a broader responsibility towards creating conditions that strengthen business confidence and protect economic infrastructure.”

Other provincial commissioners

The North West, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga provinces will also be getting new provincial commissioners on the following dates: