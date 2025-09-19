Newborn baby’s body found discarded, legs allegedly consumed by dogs

Reaction Unit South Africa says the umbilical cord was cut and not located at the scene.

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman’s daily work duties were disrupted by the gruesome discovery of a lifeless newborn baby’s body on the side of the road in Mt Moriah, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Friday morning.

At around 7.50am, defence company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) received a call informing them of what the woman had stumbled upon on Idolifiya Road.

Upon arrival, Rusa officers interviewed the woman, an employee of a maintenance company.

Body found in a bag

“She stated that she was engaged in cleaning duties when she discovered a bag containing a t-shirt stained with blood and bank statements discarded on the side of the road,” Rusa said in a statement on Facebook.

The woman said she didn’t give the bag too much attention because she had to continue working.

However, another bag about 2m away revealed a more sinister situation. The bag contained a fully developed female foetus, Rusa said.

“The umbilical cord was cut and not located at the scene.”

Baby’s legs allegedly consumed by dogs

Upon a closer look, parts of the body appeared to have been eaten by dogs.

“Both of the baby’s legs had been consumed by dogs from below her knees,” the defence company said.

Speaking to The Citizen, Rusa’s Prem Balram said the matter was handed over to the police, who will decide whether to open a case.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda had not responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of publishing.

