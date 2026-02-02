Newborn conjoined twins born in Limpopo are in stable condition

A 29-year-old mother delivered the set of male conjoined twins at Mankweng Hospital.

The Limpopo Health department says a set of conjoined twins born at a hospital in the province are in a stable condition.

A 29-year-old mother delivered the set of male conjoined twins at Mankweng Hospital on 28 January 2026.

Conjoined twins are rare identical twins physically connected in the womb, forming when an embryo partially fails to separate, often sharing organs, most commonly at the chest or abdomen.

They occur in about 1 in 50,000 to 100,000 births, with higher rates in females, and many don’t survive, but modern medicine allows for early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care, and sometimes separation surgery, though their lives present unique physical and psychological challenges.

Referral

Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the mother was referred from Maputha Malatjie Hospital.

“During labour, the diagnosis of conjoined twins was made, prompting an urgent transfer to Mankweng Tertiary Hospital for delivery.

“The twins were successfully delivered, and both are currently stable, receiving care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Initial assessments indicate that the babies are joined at the abdomen,” said Neil Shikwambana.

Assessments

Shikwambana says further assessments are underway for the twins.

“Further evaluations are being done by neonatologists and paediatric surgeons to define the anatomy and formulate a comprehensive management plan. The mother is also in good condition and is receiving care from relevant specialists.

“More details will be provided as they become available. MEC Dieketseng Mashego will visit the twins on a date to be announced,” Shikwambana said.

Limpopo

In 2022, a set of conjoined twins was born at Jane Furse Hospital.

The 41-year-old mother gave birth to the conjoined twins via a caesarean section.

The babies were successfully extracted without any difficulties and transferred to Mankweng Hospital for further assessment by neonatologists and paediatric surgeons.

The department said the mother was in good health and will be assessed by gynaecologists. The conjoined twins, however, came as a surprise to the doctors. The mother was initially diagnosed with a normal twin pregnancy during her visits to the antenatal clinic.

