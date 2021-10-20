Man horrified after plane drops human waste on him and his garden

Citizen reporter

A UK man was horrified after a plane dropped human waste on him while he was in his garden.

According to the BBC, this was heard at the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead’s aviation forum, where councillor Karen Davies narrated the unfortunate event.

Davies was reportedly contacted by the man and described how his “whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him” were all “splattered in a very unpleasant way”.

The incident is said to have happened in mid-July.

“I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way. He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience,” Davies was quoted as saying by the publication.

The incident has been described as a “one in a billion chance” as plane toilets store sewage in special tanks and only dispose of their contents after landing.

The victim reportedly decided not to pursue an insurance claim.

Though the airline allegedly initially denied its plane was in the area at the time, it later confirmed one of its planes was there after the victim identified the plane via a route tracking app, reported the publication.