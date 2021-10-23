Eish!

WATCH: Couple conquers flood by sailing to wedding in giant cooking pot

AFP

The couple borrowed the pot from a local temple and enlisted two men to push the makeshift boat to their wedding venue.

While their wedding venue was also partially flooded, the pair were determined to tie the knot in a small ceremony. Photo: Twitter/screenshot

An Indian couple sailed across submerged streets in a massive cooking pot to reach their wedding venue on Monday, as heavy rains flooded the southern state of Kerala. 

The couple borrowed the pot from a local temple and enlisted two men to push the makeshift boat, images that have gone viral on social media showed. 

“It has turned into a wedding which we never imagined,” the bride told local media channel Asianet soon after the wedding. 

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains have killed at least 27 people across the state. 

While their wedding venue was also partially flooded, the pair were determined to tie the knot in a small ceremony. 

“Should have booked a boat instead of a car…” a man can be heard saying in the background of one video. 

According to media reports, both husband and wife are healthcare workers.

Images showed cars and buses submerged by the floodwaters after heavy rains battered Kerala over the past four days.

Rescuers searched for survivors Monday as the army, navy and airforce assisted with relief and rescue operations. 

The state government said it has evacuated thousands of people and set up over 100 relief camps. 

In 2018, flooding killed nearly 500 people across Kerala.

