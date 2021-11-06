Snake bites Dutchman’s penis during a safari trip in SA

Citizen Reporter

This is possibly one of the worst-case scenarios for any man during a safari trip to South Africa, their penis being bitten off.

A 47-year-old Dutchman during his vacation in SA went to a bathroom and let’s just say the snake bit off more than it could chew. The South African cites a report by Urology Case Reports where the man, unnamed, was seating in a toilet seat when a snake struck and bit his genitals.

The species of the snake was identified as snouted cobra (Naja annulifera) and he waited three long hours for transport by helicopter to the nearest trauma centre which was 350 kilometres away.

The man reportedly felt a burning sensation in his genitals and a pain that went through his groin to his flank, upper chest, and abdomen. He also reportedly was vomiting but had no neurological symptoms.

“On arrival at [the] hospital, it is known that he was hemodynamically stable, fully conscious, and had swollen genitals with a deep purple discolouration, indicating scrotal necrosis,” the report read.

He was given several doses of medication to treat his wound and was admitted to intensive care for observation, five hours later. During his first week in the hospital, “the necrotic defect in his genitals stabilised, at which point a urologist performed surgical debridement,” the report read.

The man was repatriated back to the Netherlands on the ninth day, as he still had symptoms of the penis infection. Such as a fever, which then led to a plastic surgeon performing penile shaft debridement.

The report does have pictures of the progress of the penis wounds and within a year the wounds had healed well, as the “penile function and sensation had fully recovered.”