Malema ribs Madonsela and Mboweni over their De Klerk condolences

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema left social media users in stitches after trolling the former public protector, now the chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Law, Thuli Madonsela, and former finance minister Tito Mboweni on social media on Thursday evening.

Taking to social media, Madonsela sent her condolences to the De Klerk family following the death of the last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, on Thursday morning.

“My heart goes out to Elita de Klerk, family, colleagues and friends of FW de Klerk. It took courage and the choice of hope over fear to cross the rubicon entailed in the release of Nelson Mandela, unbanning political parties and enter [sic] into constitutional negotiations,” said Madonsela.

The former public protector’s condolence message received a mixture of comments, with some commending her for being “graceful”, while others dragged her for it.

The EFF leader also sent his condolences to the former public protector.

“Condolences makoti,” he commented.

Condolences Makoti— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 11, 2021

Madonsela was announced as the chair in social justice in Stellenbosch University’s law faculty in 2016 after her tenure as public protector came to an end.

She officially joined the university in 2018 after a sabbatical.

“I am supremely honoured by the offer of the chair in social justice by Stellenbosch University. I hope to work with my colleagues at the Law Faculty to play our part in accelerating the pace of achieving the constitutional promise of an inclusive society based in social justice, shared prosperity, friendship and peace. I am also looking forward to working with young people at the university and beyond on these matters,” said Madonsela at the time on the position.

Mboweni also did not escape unscathed after sending his condolences to the De Klerk family.

“MHSRIP and Rise in Glory. We had major disagreements but we became friends. We actually at some point had dinners and smoked Cuban cigars together! Believe it or not. Go well Mr President,” tweeted Mboweni.

But he was told to rather focus on feeding his chickens.

Lena Malome e fang dikgogo dijo. Eish eish, lena mara. Mxm— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 11, 2021

Mboweni shared with his social media followers in September that he has a chicken business, probably the same chickens he drowns every now and then.

This is how it works. In the next four weeks, these chickens will be market ready. R80.00 each. Then we buy new chicks and grow them for three months. So the business wheel goes!! Simple!! pic.twitter.com/aSnsJ6AQ5X— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 8, 2021

De Klerk lost his battle with mesothelioma on Thursday morning. He was 85 years old.