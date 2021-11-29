Texas governor complains about ‘immigrants from South Africa’ illegally entering US

Citizen Reporter

Texas governor Greg Abbott has landed himself on the wrong side of South Africans after complaining about apparent immigrants from South Africa who have been entering the US border illegally.

A social media post from Sunday night left South Africans confused about the apparent immigrants who leave the rainbow nation to for the US, as they question how that is even possible.

“Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” said Abbott.

He has been slammed by both Americans and South Africans, who asked him to take Geography lessons for implying South Africa shares a border with the US.

“Anyone that has the stamina and strength to swim across the Atlantic is a huge asset to our society. We should welcome them with open arms. They should immediately be offered jobs in the military or the NFL,” said Twitter user @FLDataDude, while @LadyJayPersists commented: “If they came from South Africa, the amount of time it would’ve taken them to get to the Southern Border would mean they left Africa way before Omicron got there. If they were apprehended, that would mean border security is working. What more would you have him do?”

this tweet belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Stupid— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 29, 2021

The US is one of the countries that have banned travel from South Africa following the announcement by the health department of a new variant, Omicron, in the past week.

“The WHO has identified a new Covid variant which is spreading through Southern Africa. As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries,” announced US President Joe Biden on Friday.

ALSO READ: Dutch find 14 Omicron cases among South Africa passengers

“As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises. For now the best way to strengthen your protection if you’re already vaccinated is to get a booster shot, immediately. For those not yet fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today.”