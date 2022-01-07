WATCH: Richards Bay beach drivers cause a splash in growing trend

Citizen Reporter

Yet another batch of irresponsible drivers have managed to submerge their vehicles in the Bay Hall/Pelican Island area in Richards Bay over the festive season.

The most publicised incident was a Range Rover driver who decided to speed between bathers on the water’s edge on New Year’s Day.

A while later, pictures emerged of the vehicle swallowed by the incoming tide, joining a queue of those that have over the years met a similar fate, reports Zululand Observer.

ALSO READ: Reckless driving being monitored as festive season kicks into gear

This truck got stuck in the wet sand alongside the Pelican Island causeway. Photo: Facebook / Zululand Observer

A bakkie that also sank into the shores of Pelican Island this festive season. Photo: Facebook/Zululand Observer

Although it is not clear whether the driver was arrested for a contravening a number of municipal uMhlathuze Beach bylaws, Richards Bay detectives are reportedly investigating the matter.

Drivers are not allowed to drive any vehicles onto the seashore, especially not in a way that endangers beachgoers.

City of uMhlathuze communications manager Mdu Ncalane told Zululand Observer the actions of drivers posing a danger to bathers and the environment “will not be tolerated”.

“The municipality will apply its mind to find other possible measures to prevent vehicles from driving along the shore.”

Ward 3 councillor Henning de Wet said a number of vehicles have driven into the ocean at the Bay Hall/Pelican Island area.

Incidents of this nature, De Wet said, highlighted “the call for the city to urgently look at preventative measures to ensure the protection of the environment” and the lives of bathers.

Watch the driver of a Range Rover drive along the water’s edge of Pelican Island:

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Zululand Observer’s website, by Reece Reid. Read the original article here.