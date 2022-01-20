WATCH: Scottish granddad takes up skateboarding at the age of 82

Tracy Lee Stark

Grandfather-of-two Don Morton took up his new hobby of skateboarding in September after previously being a passionate skier and rollerblader, which he took up aged nearly 70.

He taught rollerblading at Glasgow Caledonian University’s (GCU) Arc Sport Hall and only gave it up last year because he felt too old to be an instructor.

Morton, a former businessman, from Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, got into rollerblading when he retired and wanted a hobby he could do year-round because the ski season is so short.

Morton said: “I am the living proof, at my age, that age is not a barrier to doing it.

“It’s good to try something a bit different – it’s a barrier we have to break down a bit.

“There is no reason to not take it up – older people can have a very fun time just going on the pathways.

“I’m in the process of building up speed.

“I go out every week, in the summertime maybe two or three times a week.

“I’ve only been doing this for a few months.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Getting kicks out of daring feats