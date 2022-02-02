Too many two’s: Enjoy stage 2 load shedding at 2:22 on 2/2/22

Cheryl Kahla

Today is special for quite a few reasons. Sadly, the first bout of load shedding for the year has arrived. Thanks, Eskom! Apart from that, it’s also a Palindrome day.

But this is not just any random Palindrome day with plenty number 2’s in it. It also reads the same backward as it does forward. Nifty, ne?

February palindrome 2/2/22

Too many two’s

Let’s take it one step further, shall we? If you remove the zeroes and slash marks, and type the date out in an analogue calculator, you can read it either upside down or right side up.

To take it up another level, you’ll have to wait another 20 days until the 22 February when 2/22/22 falls on a TUE-sday.

Petition to rename Tuesday to Twosday? Agreed? Good.

Even though 2021 had an unprecedented amount of palindrome dates – including an eight-digit palindrome on Thursday, 12 December – February 2022 takes the cake.

10 dates in February

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there will be 10 Palindrome dates in February alone, starting with the 2nd and ending with the 28th.

The Almanack also points out: today is the late US President George Washington’s birthday. And since Washington was born in a year ending in two (1732), it’s also been 290 years since his birth.

Unfortunately for us on local soil, the only exciting thing happening in South Africa is stage 2 load shedding from 11am on Thursday until 5am Monday.

Stage 2 load shedding

Eskom said the implementation of stage 2 load shedding was necessary due to the breakdowns of two more generating units that occurred during the night.

Efforts to use emergency reserves have been in vain, as these have now been depleted and need to be replenished, Eskom explained.

Meanwhile, the power utility admits it dropped the ball and depleted its reserve capacity. Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said “load shedding is the prudent step to take to prevent a national blackout.”

Number 2 in numerology

Maybe Eskom believes in numerology? If they were so inclined, the 222 sequence of numbers is generally referred to as Angel Numbers, while the number 2 references the energy of duality

If that floats your boat, then the key lessons to take from February would be centred around compromise, acceptance, compassion, cooperation and harmony.

As per StyleCaster, when the number 2 is in sequence – such as 222 – the energy is “super-charged”, and requires an openness to live with more compassion and seek better balance in your life.

Home-life balance and 2/2/22

Hey, speaking of better balance, my ADHD brain just connected the dots to an article we published on the flexibility between remote working and office.

American management professor Anthony Klotz said Covid-19 has made people re-evaluate the balance between work and personal lives.

“How we spent our time before the pandemic may not be how we want to spend our time after,” said Klotz. Read more here.