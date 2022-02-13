Thuli Madonsela’s daughter blasts her for being ‘subtweeted’

Citizen Reporter

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found herself in the midst of a Twitter spat, albeit one-sided, after her daughter claimed she was being ‘subtweeted’.

Wenzile Madonsela Msimanga on Sunday responded to a tweet posted by her mother, which discussed self-doubt making someone “a prisoner of external validation”.

This was my own mom subtweeting about me to Twitter. That's the truth and I'm tired of the maks and fake decorum.We are a normal family with problems but this is hurtful and stooping low .Stop it,it's toxic prof ! https://t.co/08Zn1DkBc2— Wenzile Madonsela – MELO'S KINGDOM !! (@Wenzile_M) February 13, 2022

Subtweeting is so childish but that's the disconnected world we have to accept . Such a negative and toxic way "dealing" with your feelings …Really curious to why people think it's normal because it's not , talk it out and work it out. — Wenzile Madonsela – MELO'S KINGDOM !! (@Wenzile_M) February 13, 2022

Say my name … https://t.co/G6YKUT5jtK— Wenzile Madonsela – MELO'S KINGDOM !! (@Wenzile_M) February 13, 2022

Wenzile then accused her mother of “stooping low”, and slammed her tweet for being “toxic”.

Later, Wenzile said subtweeting was a “form of delusional revenge”, which was followed by a series of tweets – none of which were addressed by Madonsela.

Subtweeting is a form of delusional revenge! https://t.co/ihtUlEDSwH— Wenzile Madonsela – MELO'S KINGDOM !! (@Wenzile_M) February 13, 2022

She said Melo’s Kingdom, a book written by Madonsela and Wenzile in 2020, was also being being used by her for “selfish gains”.

I said it and ready for all that's to come but I choose courage , truth and being real . Also Melos Kingdom means something so kindly stop using her name for your selfish gains @ThuliMadonsela3 .Stop making things about you and then using Twitter to find comfort.Learn to be human— Wenzile Madonsela – MELO'S KINGDOM !! (@Wenzile_M) February 13, 2022

In Madonsela’s original tweet, users began to point out that Wenzile was tweeting about it, and encouraged her to fix her “family feud”.

Your daughter is crying for your attention. It does not help your cause, if you can't fix your family feud. Your daughter want the attention you give to people who don't matter to you. That's the important relationship you must attend and the rest will follow— vision 2024 (@MrMoGp) February 13, 2022

Perhaps rather ironically, Madonsela earlier engaged with Gauteng High Court Judge Thina Siwendu in a talk about mental health.

Thank you for an amazing chat Judge #ThinaSiwendu on #mentalhealth, learning from grief, rejecting the tyranny of grief and holding space for others. It was a very inspiring conversation #WomenReadyToLead2030 pic.twitter.com/f2Sp9Rvb1l— Prof Thuli Madonsela #SocialJustice (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 13, 2022

Wenzile has previously spoken openly about her battle with mental health, telling YOU magazine she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder many years ago.

She said in the interview her mother had been an integral part of her journey to live with her mental illness.

She also encouraged people to acknowledge those with mental health disorders, as they suffer an invisible threat that can prove deadly.

