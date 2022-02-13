Thuli Madonsela’s daughter blasts her for being ‘subtweeted’

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found herself in the midst of a Twitter spat, albeit one-sided, after her daughter claimed she was being ‘subtweeted’.
Wenzile Madonsela Msimanga on Sunday responded to a tweet posted by her mother, which discussed self-doubt making someone “a prisoner of external validation”.
Wenzile then accused her mother of “stooping low”, and slammed her tweet for being “toxic”.
Later, Wenzile said subtweeting was a “form of delusional revenge”, which was followed by a series of tweets – none of which were addressed by Madonsela.
She said Melo’s Kingdom, a book written by Madonsela and Wenzile in 2020, was also being being used by her for “selfish gains”.
In Madonsela’s original tweet, users began to point out that Wenzile was tweeting about it, and encouraged her to fix her “family feud”.
Perhaps rather ironically, Madonsela earlier engaged with Gauteng High Court Judge Thina Siwendu in a talk about mental health.
Wenzile has previously spoken openly about her battle with mental health, telling YOU magazine she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder many years ago.
She said in the interview her mother had been an integral part of her journey to live with her mental illness.
She also encouraged people to acknowledge those with mental health disorders, as they suffer an invisible threat that can prove deadly.
ALSO READ: Thuli Madonsela welcomes ‘great day’, as state capture report to be handed over