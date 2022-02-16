WATCH: Cheetah jumps into glass window trying to get to curious baby

Citizen Reporter

A young and curious baby flirted with danger, albeit through a glass door, in a video that emerged on social media of a cheetah leaping towards the infant at a safari lodge in the UK.

The video starts with the baby looking around while crawling on the floor in front of a massive window, beyond which nothing but darkness can be seen.

As if sensing something in the dark not privy to the person recording the video, the baby continues to gaze out into the night, until suddenly a cheetah storms towards it on the other side of the glass.

Amazingly, the baby doesn’t even flinch, instead taking the opportunity to sneak another curious glance at the big cat. After pouncing, the cheetah lies down on the other side of the glass as the video ends.

Daily Mail reported the incident took place at Cheetah Safari Lodge in the West Midlands Safari Park in Worcestershire.

The incident reportedly took place at the end of January, and was filmed by the child’s father.

I can’t believe how calm the person filming this is….



Anyone know where this video originates from? pic.twitter.com/i0OvLkS7I1— Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) February 15, 2022

Random cheetah facts

Cheetahs are more cat-like than other big cats, and growl instead of roar. They also bark when they communicate with each other, and can purr.

The tear marks on a cheetah’s face, running from its eyes to its mouth, helps them focus on their prey, and reflects the sun when they hunt during the day.

The long hairs on a cheetah cub’s back running to the base of their tail is called a mantle. It helps cubs survive becoming prey by making them look like honey badgers.

Cheetahs can reach 112km/h in three seconds, thanks to its long legs and tail for steering, and semi-retractable claws for grip.

