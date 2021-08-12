World
World
AFP
1 minute read
13 Aug 2021
1:02 am

Ship snaps in two off Japan coast, crew safe

AFP

Authorities were trying to contain the oil leak but had not yet been able to erect an oil fence around the boat, the spokesman said.

This handout photo taken and received on August 12, 2021 by Jiji Press from Japan's 2nd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, shows the Panamanian-registered Crimson Polaris ship running aground in Hachinohe, Aomori prefecture. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP) /

A cargo ship ran aground and broke into two off northern Japan, the coastguard said Thursday, with the crew of the Panama-flagged vessel taken to safety.

Aerial images showed the separated stern of the Crimson Polaris tipped upwards and the other part of the stricken boat listing into the sea.

A fuel leak from the ship has spread around 24 kilometres (15 miles), a coastguard spokesman told AFP, but the extent of any environmental impact was unclear.

“Crimson Polaris ran aground in Hachinohe port in Aomori,” said the spokesman, who declined to be named.

“All the 21 crew members — Chinese and Filipino — were rescued safely,” he said.

Three patrol boats and three aircraft were dispatched after the ship ran aground on Wednesday in the port off Japan’s northeastern coast.

Authorities were trying to contain the oil leak but had not yet been able to erect an oil fence around the boat, the spokesman said.

“The patrol boats will operate overnight” to avoid collisions, he said, adding that no other ship was known to be involved in the accident.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Japan's hikers return to Mount Fuji
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

TOKYO OLYMPICS

OPINION: The case for South Africa's defence is exposed by Japan
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

FOOD AND DRINK

Join the slurp culture and visit Lucky Peach House of Ramen
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

WORLD

South Korea summons Japan envoy over president Moon Jae-in 'masturbating' comment
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: Japan's hikers return to Mount Fuji
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

TOKYO OLYMPICS

OPINION: The case for South Africa's defence is exposed by Japan
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

FOOD AND DRINK

Join the slurp culture and visit Lucky Peach House of Ramen
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

WORLD

South Korea summons Japan envoy over president Moon Jae-in 'masturbating' comment
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago