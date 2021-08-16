World
Biden stands by US decision to pull out of Afghanistan

AFP

'The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building,' Biden said.

US President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on August 16, 2021 in Washington,DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

President Joe Biden defended the US pullout of Afghanistan Monday, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

“I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” he said in a televised address from the White House.

He added that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks from the war-torn nation on the US homeland.

“The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building,” he said.

Afghan collapse quicker than expected

Biden acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected even as he defended his decision to withdraw troops.

“I always promised the American people that I will be straight with you. The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden said in a national address.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.”

Biden promised to prioritise the treatment of women and girls under the Taliban in Afghanistan after a US withdrawal allowed the return of the Islamist insurgents.

“We’ll continue to speak out on the basic rights of the Afghan people, of women and girls,” Biden said in a national address.

He also said China and Russia “would love” an indefinite US quagmire in Afghanistan, and threatened a “devastating” response if the Taliban attack US interests.

Biden warned the Taliban Monday not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.

The response to any attack would be “swift and forceful,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House. 

“We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.

He said the US gave the Afghan military “every chance” against the Taliban.

WORLD

Taliban takeover: SA calls for rule of law, protection of human rights in Afghanistan
42 mins ago
42 mins ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Taliban making the right noises but still early to believe
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Employers need to evacuate SA citizens trapped in Afghanistan, says Dirco
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

WORLD

Afghan women's rights in firing line as Taliban return to power
15 hours ago
15 hours ago


