Coronavirus: Latest global developments

AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Ukraine’s grim record –

Ukraine saw a record number of deaths and infections on Friday for a second day in a row with the capital Kiev set to reimpose tough restrictions.

At least 614 people died there, with the virus also spiralling in neighbouring Russia, where 1,064 perished in the last 24 hours.

– Melbourne lockdown ends –

Australia’s second-biggest city reopens after enduring one of the world’s most prolonged series of lockdowns, with relieved residents toasting their freedom in bars and restaurants or queueing for haircuts.

– Mass testing in China –

Beijing is to test tens of thousands of people after four new cases are found in a suburban district, as a new outbreak prompts school closures and flight cancellations across the country.

– NZ target –

New Zealand sets a 90-percent vaccination target for scrapping lockdowns as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils a plan to open up despite the stubborn grip of the Delta variant.

– Health workers priority –

The World Health Organization says health workers must be a priority for jabs as it estimates between 80,000 and 180,000 have died from the virus up to May.

– Thailand to lift quarantine –

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha says vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries will be allowed to enter the kingdom without quarantine from November.

– Over 4.9 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,926,579 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 733,218, followed by Brazil with 604,679, India 453,042, Mexico 285,669 and Russia 228,453.

The countries with the most new deaths were the US with 1,812, followed by Russia with 1,064 and Ukraine with 614.

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.