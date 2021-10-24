World

News | World

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
24 Oct 2021
11:45 am

WATCH: Ship carrying thousands of kgs of chemicals on fire off Canada coast

AFP

The Zim Kingston ship had been bound for Vancouver when the flames erupted, with the fire reported to the coast guard late on Saturday night.

'The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas,' the Canadian Coast Guard said. Photo: Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter

A container ship has caught fire and is expelling toxic gas off Canada’s Pacific coast, authorities said Saturday.

The Zim Kingston ship had been bound for Vancouver when the flames erupted, with the fire reported to the coast guard at around 11 pm local time, CBC News reported.

“The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas,” the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement on its website, adding that the vessel remains anchored off the coast of British Columbia.

“An emergency zone has been established at Constance Bank within 1 mile of the anchored container ship Zim Kingston,” the agency said.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

The coast guard said the ship is carrying more than 52,000 kg of chemicals located in two of the containers that are on fire, CBC News said.

At least ten crew members have been evacuated, according to media reports.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Saudi Arabia eyes zero carbon emissions by 2060
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

SA must transition to clean energy – but it's too broke to do so
2 days ago
2 days ago

PROTESTS

One year on, and still no justice for murdered KZN environmental activist
4 days ago
4 days ago

CRIME

Agricultural union pleads with police to help farmers stop illegal hunting
4 days ago
4 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Saudi Arabia eyes zero carbon emissions by 2060
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

SA must transition to clean energy – but it's too broke to do so
2 days ago
2 days ago

PROTESTS

One year on, and still no justice for murdered KZN environmental activist
4 days ago
4 days ago

CRIME

Agricultural union pleads with police to help farmers stop illegal hunting
4 days ago
4 days ago