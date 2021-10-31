World

31 Oct 2021
Jordan warns it will expel unvaccinated foreign workers

So far, the number of people who have received two vaccine doses has exceeded 3.5 million out of a total population of 10 million.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration at a vaccination clinic for homeless people, hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and United Way in Los Angeles, California. - The United States on October 29, 2021 authorized the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged five-to-11 after a committee of experts found its benefits outweighed risks. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Jordan warned on Saturday that it will start deporting any foreign workers who have not received two jabs of a Covid-19 vaccine by mid-December.

“Strict measures will be taken against expatriate workers who have not received two doses of Covid vaccine, starting from December 15,” said an interior ministry statement published by the official news agency Petra.

It said the measures would include “the expulsion of those who are not vaccinated”.

Tens of thousands of Egyptians, Filipinos and other nationalities work in the kingdom, which has opened centres dedicated to the free vaccination of Jordanians and foreigners.

In its statement, the ministry reminded foreign workers that they should “get vaccinated free of charge and do not need to present a residence or work permit”.

So far, the number of people who have received two vaccine doses has exceeded 3.5 million out of a total population of 10 million.

The kingdom has recorded more than 859,000 cases of coronavirus infection and more than 11,000 deaths.

