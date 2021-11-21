World

News / World

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
21 Nov 2021
3:20 pm

Indian man found alive after night in morgue freezer

AFP

A 45-year-old Indian man named Srikesh Kumar has survived both a road accident and a night in a morgue, much to the shock of his family.

Motion blur stretcher gurney patient hospital emergency | Picture: iStock

An Indian man declared dead after a road accident shocked his relatives when they found him still breathing despite a night in the freezer of a hospital morgue. 

Srikesh Kumar was rushed to a clinic in a critical condition after he was hit by a motorbike in Moradabad, east of the capital New Delhi. 

He was transported to a private medical facility where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor, and then transported to a government hospital for a post-mortem on Friday.

“The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead,” Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told AFP on Sunday.

The doctor said police were informed and the body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived six hours later. 

“When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive,” he added. 

Rajendra Kumar said the 45-year-old was undergoing further treatment but was still in a coma.

“This is nothing short of a miracle,” he added.

An investigation was underway to determine how the doctors mistakenly declared him dead.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

I'm not dead and it's not funny - Leon Schuster
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

PICS: Seven killed in horror Limpopo crash
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

WATCH: Car crashes into petrol station in KZN
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

I'm not dead and it's not funny - Leon Schuster
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

PICS: Seven killed in horror Limpopo crash
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

LOCAL NEWS

WATCH: Car crashes into petrol station in KZN
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago