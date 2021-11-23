World

News / World

AFP
Wire Service
2 minute read
24 Nov 2021
12:04 am

Israel starts Covid vaccine jabs for children as young as 5

AFP

Another mother in Tel Aviv, 47-year-old Katy Bar Shalom, told AFP she was 'excited' for her children to be among the first jabbed in the 5-11 age group.

An Israeli health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an eight-year-old child at Clalit Health Services in Jerusalem on November 23, 2021, as Israel begins coronavirus vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11. - Israel on November 14 gave the green light to start vaccinating children aged between five and 11 against Covid-19 using Pfizer/BioNTech jabs, following the example of the United States. It was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination campaign last year using the jabs thanks to a deal with Pfizer that gave it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine's efficacy. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)

Israel rolled out Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11 on Tuesday, one of only a handful of countries to inoculate minors that young as it seeks to ward off another pandemic wave.

Over the summer, the Jewish state experienced an upsurge in coronavirus infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, and launched one of the earliest campaigns for booster shots. 

As infections creep up again, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has pointed at a “children’s wave”, stating on Facebook that about half of the recently confirmed cases were among those below the age of 11. 

Authorities had already begun immunising those aged 12 to 17 but decided to lower the age threshold in the wake of trials by Pfizer and recommendations from a panel of Israeli scientists.

Hours after the campaign to vaccinate younger minors officially launched on Tuesday, Bennett took his nine-year-old son David for a jab at a centre in the coastal city of Herzliya.

“I call on all Israeli parents to come and have their children vaccinated. It is safe and it safeguards our children,” Bennett said. 

“It is important to get vaccinated so that children don’t get sick with corona and so that they won’t infect their parents.”

– Parents’ hesitation ‘normal’ –

Doses for younger children were already being distributed on Monday night. 

Outside a clinic in Tel Aviv giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs to children late Monday, Heli Nave said hesitation among parents was “normal”. 

She said “it is not an easy decision at all”, but the availability of data from the United States — which started immunising five-to-11-year-olds earlier this month — had convinced her.  

“Right now during the epidemic, the best tool to protect our children is vaccination,” Nave said.  

Another mother in Tel Aviv, 47-year-old Katy Bar Shalom, told AFP she was “excited” for her children to be among the first jabbed in the 5-11 age group.

“We know we need to be vaccinated in order to get back to normal,” she said. 

Israel was one of the first countries to launch vaccines against the coronavirus last year thanks to a deal with Pfizer that gave it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine’s efficacy.

More than 5.7 million of the country’s nine million people are now fully vaccinated.

Israeli experts recommended inoculating younger minors following a green light from US regulators. 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA reports 868 new cases
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

OWN YOUR LIFE

Health department adds rapid antigen tests to Covid-19 stats
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

WORLD

Israel vaccinates children aged 5 to 11 as Covid-19 cases surge
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Joburg's new mayor, police station ambushed, parts of Garden Route under water
19 hours ago
19 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA reports 868 new cases
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

OWN YOUR LIFE

Health department adds rapid antigen tests to Covid-19 stats
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

WORLD

Israel vaccinates children aged 5 to 11 as Covid-19 cases surge
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Joburg's new mayor, police station ambushed, parts of Garden Route under water
19 hours ago
19 hours ago