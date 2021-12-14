Timeline: Tunisia’s authoritarian slide

AFP

As Tunisian President Kais Saied suspends parliament for another year and vows to replace the constitution, here’s a look back at his extended power grab, which has raised fears for democracy in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring.

– 2019: Saied elected –

Saied, a retired law professor and political outsider, is elected president on September 15, 2019 after his elderly predecessor dies in office.

He is swept to power on a wave of outrage against political parties seen as corrupt and self-serving, taking nearly 73 percent of the vote.

The populist conservative draws support from across the political spectrum including from the then ruling Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

– 2021: July 25 protests –

Thousands of Tunisians join protest marches against the government led by Ennahdha as Covid deaths surge to one of the highest official per capita rates in the world.

– Parliament suspended, PM ousted –

That night Saied suspends parliament for 30 days and dismisses Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

Saied, who officially heads the army, says he will pick a new premier and lift parliamentary immunity. He warns armed opposition will be met with a “rain of bullets”.

Saied’s supporters flood the streets to celebrate.

The move comes after a prolonged deadlock between Saied, the prime minister and Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi, which crippled management of the pandemic.

– ‘Coup d’etat’ –

Ennahdha slams Saied’s actions as a “coup d’etat against the revolution and the constitution”.

The following day Ghannouchi leads a sit-in after the army blocks him from entering parliament. Later his and Saied’s supporters clash outside the building.

Police close the Tunis office of news channel Al Jazeera, which is based in Qatar. The Gulf state is close to Ennahdha.

– ‘Danger to the state’ –

With Washington and Paris calling for a swift return to parliamentary democracy, Saied announces an anti-corruption drive on July 28, targeting 460 businessmen he accuses of graft during the iron-fisted rule of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was ousted in 2011.

On August 24, Saied extends his suspension of parliament saying it and “the other political institutions are a danger to the state as they are”.

His opponents warn he is establishing an “autocratic regime” and human rights groups warn of restrictions on freedoms.

– Rule by decree –

On September 22, Saied takes powers that will effectively allow him to rule by decree, concentrating authority at the expense of parliament and the prime minister’s office.

Ennahdha says Saied’s power grab risks “dismantling the state”.

Around 20 global and Tunisian human rights groups on September 25 condemn his actions and warn of a slide back towards authoritarianism.

The next day about 2,000 Tunisians rally in the capital to protest against what they label “a coup d’etat”.

– First woman PM –

On September 29, Saied names geologist Najla Bouden, little known in political circles, as the country’s first ever female prime minister-designate, charged with forming a government “as quickly as possible.”

But Saied himself heads the cabinet.

– Extends suspension –

On Monday, Saied calls a July referendum on constitutional reforms and says parliament will remain suspended until new elections he sets for December 2022.

In a speech on national television, he announces a “popular consultation” on “draft constitutional and other reforms” to be put to a referendum on July 25.