Manchester United ‘aware of’ Mason Greenwood abuse allegations

Cheryl Kahla

Manchester United on Sunday said club management is aware of sexual abuse allegations levelled against star striker Mason Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood abuse allegations

Manchester United ‘aware’

A spokesperson for the club said while they do not “condone violence of any kind,” further comment will only be made once “the facts have been established”.

I don't want to hear any 'jokes' about Mason Greenwood, or any lines of 'what a shame, talented career up the swanny'. Let's stop this culture. Call this behaviour out! pic.twitter.com/eU24gxlR5e— Mary (@MaryTheGeordie) January 30, 2022

This follows after “images and allegations” began circulating on social media which implicated the 20-year-old United academy graduate.

Harriet Robson’s injuries

Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, said she was the victim of abuse at the striker’s hands and shared shocking photos on Instagram detailing her injuries.

In one of the videos shared on her Stories, Robson’s face was severely bruised. She also shared images of bruises on her arms and thighs.

With blood streaming from her lips, she said, “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”

She also shared a graphic audio file of what appears to be Mason forcing her to have sex with him.

Mason Greenwood forcing his ex girlfriend to have sex with him recorded… this is genuinely sickening to hear pic.twitter.com/t5hkvfv4HJ— ً (@erlingtxt) January 30, 2022

Robson has since deleted the posts from her Instagram feed.

Greenwood and Robson first began dating when they met at Mersey School in Greater Manchester; however, the couple parted ways in 2020.

Twitter users react

Netizens expressed their rage on Twitter, with one user saying Greenwood’s audio file should serve as a “reminder to everyone that consent exists in relationships as well”.

“You never force or coerce your partners into having sex. No means f*** no”, @camstormf said, while another user added:

“Just woke up to the Greenwood news. So lost for words. No woman deserves to go through that abuse.”. The user concluded:

“As a Man Utd fan think I speak for all here when I say Mason Greenwood should have his contract terminated immediately”.

I’m seeing people making excuses for Mason Greenwood like ‘it’s been a tough season’ ??? Are you on crack? When is physical abuse ever okay?— 7.???????? (@septimusajprime) January 30, 2022

Mason Greenwood should not be on a football pitch for the foreseeable future. What his girlfriend has posted is beyond horrifying.



No 'two sides to the story' defence for this cos the audio clip proves what he was doing.



Another highly talented footballer going the wrong way…— Sripad (@falsewinger) January 30, 2022

Mason Greenwood, what have you done? Beyond words. Hopefully justice is served, and it’s equally important that Harriet Robson gets the support she needs & deserves.— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 30, 2022