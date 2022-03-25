UKRAINE UPDATES: ‘Warship, f*** yourself’ no idle threat as Russian ‘Orsk’ destroyed

Citizen Reporter

The ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine – with Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion on 24 February – stems back to the 1950s with the transfer of Crimea.

The invasion of Ukraine – said to be the largest military attack in Europe since World War II – is an escalation of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war, when the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity (Maidan Revolution) ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Now in 2022, President Vladimir Putin questioned Ukraine’s right to statehood and accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) of threatening Russia’s security.

Russia-Ukraine war: 25 March 2022

Ukraine’s strategic move

As per the latest intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian forces launched strikes against high-value targets in Russian-occupied parts of the country.

Ukraine said it had struck a Russian naval transport vessel docked in the Azov Sea near the besieged port city of Mariupol, a month into the Russian invasion.

“The Orsk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers has been destroyed in the port of Berdyansk captured by Russia,” the Ukrainian Navy wrote on social media.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Latest updates

Russo-Ukrainian War

The transfer from the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (SFSR) to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR), at the time described as a symbolic gesture, led to the re-establishment of Crimean autonomy in the early 1990s.

Then in 2014, the focus was once again on Crimea and parts of Donbas during the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, resulting in the regions being internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

At the time, the Euromaidan protests resulted in the removal of President Viktor Yanukovych on 22 February 2014.

In response, Russian soldiers surrounded and seized control of Crimea, defying the referendum of 1991.

Uprisings in Donbas turned into a full-blown war for control of Donetsk and Luhansk.

A stalemate eventually ensued after repeated failed attempts at a seize fire.

Russia could take ‘full control’

As Russian forces surround several Ukrainian cities, Moscow warns it could place them under the Kremlin’s “full control”.

Kyiv is hemmed in on two sides and drained of more than half of its three million residents with ongoing strikes on the capital killing at least two people on Monday.

Nine people die and another nine are injured when Russian forces hit a television tower outside the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, local authorities say.

Washington also expressed concern about “alignment” between Russia and China after marathon talks between US and Chinese officials.

The discussions come after reports Moscow is seeking military and economic support from Beijing. While declining to directly address the reports, China accuses Washington of spreading “disinformation” about its role in the conflict.

