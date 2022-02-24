SA calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine

Citizen Reporter

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the United Nations Charter.

The UN Charter enjoins all member states to settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice are not endangered.

This after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Putin launched the offensive in the early hours of Thursday, after a surprise televised address.

Ukraine’s border guards said on Thursday morning that the country came under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus. Russia has tens of thousands of soldiers stationed in Belarus, where it has held military drills.

In a statement on Thursday, the South African government called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russian Federation and Ukraine.

“Armed conflict will no doubt result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine but also reverberate across the world. No country is immune to the effects of this conflict. As the UN Secretary-General has indicated, the conflict will have a huge impact on the ‘global economy in a moment when we are emerging from the Covid pandemic and so many developing countries need to have space for the recovery’,” said the government.

It further called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine, further emphasising respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.



“As a nation birthed through negotiation, South Africa is always appreciative of the potential dialogue has in averting a crisis and de-escalating conflict. In line with our strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict, South Africa urges all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help avert further escalation.

“The door of diplomacy should never be closed even as conflict has broken out. We also urge all parties to approach the situation in a spirit of compromise, with all sides respecting international law.”

Dirco called on all parties to resume diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the concerns raised by Russia and uphold and protect human rights and abide by their obligations in terms of international law and international humanitarian law.

“South Africa calls on the UN Security Council to play its role in the search for peace. The Security Council remains the primary body tasked with the mandate to maintain international peace and security and it must exercise its responsibility fully in this regard. We also believe that the Good Offices of the UN Secretary-General could also make a positive contribution in finding a lasting solution to this conflict.”

The South African Embassy in Kyiv will be monitoring developments closely and also assist South African nationals in Ukraine.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by AFP